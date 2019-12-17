Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf sentenced to death for high treason

Article Image

Former Pakistan President and military ruler Pervez Musharraf has been sentenced to death in absentia for high treason. CNN's Nic Roberston has more.

Posted: Dec 17, 2019 4:50 AM
Updated: Dec 17, 2019 4:50 AM
Posted By: By Helen Regan and Adeel Raja, CNN

Former Pakistan President and military ruler Pervez Musharraf has been sentenced to death in absentia for high treason following a six-year legal case.

A three-member special court in Islamabad on Tuesday convicted Musharraf of violating the constitution by unlawfully declaring emergency rule while he was in power, in a case that had been pending since 2013.

The 76-year-old former leader, who has lived in self-imposed exile in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates for more than three years, has the option to appeal the verdict.

Musharraf seized power in a military coup in 1999 and ruled Pakistan as President until 2008.

He was indicted in 2014 on a total of five charges, including three counts of subverting, suspending and changing the country's constitution, firing Pakistan's chief justice, and imposing emergency rule.

It's the first time in Pakistan's history that an army chief has been tried and found guilty of treason. Under Pakistan's constitution, high treason is a crime that carries the death penalty or life imprisonment.

The special court ruled on the death sentence by a two to one majority, with one of the three judges not backing the death sentence but agreeing on a conviction.

Musharraf has been living in Dubai since 2016 after Pakistan's Supreme Court lifted a travel ban allowing him to leave the country to seek medical treatment. From his hospital bed in Dubai earlier this month, the former leader said in a video statement that he was innocent and the treason case was "baseless."

Web of court cases

Musharraf earlier went into exile in 2008, returning to Pakistan in 2013 with the aim of running in the country's national elections. But his plans unraveled as he became entangled in a web of court cases relating to his time in power.

In 2007, Musharraf declared a state of emergency, suspended Pakistan's constitution, replaced the chief judge and blacked out independent TV outlets.

Musharraf said he did so to stabilize the country and to fight rising Islamist extremism. The action drew sharp criticism from the United States and democracy advocates. Pakistanis openly called for his removal.

Under pressure from the West, Musharraf later lifted the state of emergency and called elections in which his party fared badly.

Musharraf stepped down in August 2008 after the governing coalition began taking steps to impeach him. Prosecutors say Musharraf violated Pakistan's constitution by imposing the state of emergency.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 20°
Robinson
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 21°
Indianapolis
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 16°
Rockville
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 20°
Casey
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 17°
Brazil
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 20°
Marshall
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 20°
Winter Weather Overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

WBB ISU vs Northern Kentucky

Image

Several bring their pets to say hi to Santa at the mall

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

How to keep your family safe from security camera hackers

Image

Daviess County 4-H receives major donation towards building project

Image

WVCF presents checks to five local organizations

Image

Caring for a loved one with dementia

Image

Monday Early Forecast

Image

From Honey Creek to Haute City Center - Mall leaders unveil name change

Image

Judge approves continuance for former VCSC Supt. Danny Tanoos, pushing his court date to next year

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax