Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory - Winter Storm Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Officials release video that shows killing of Arkansas police officer

Article Image

Authorities have released surveillance footage showing what police called the ambush and execution of Arkansas police officer Stephen Carr.

Posted: Dec 15, 2019 6:00 PM
Updated: Dec 15, 2019 6:00 PM
Posted By: By Dakin Andone, CNN

Authorities have released surveillance footage showing what police called the ambush and execution of an Arkansas police officer.

Stephen Carr, 27, of Fayetteville, was sitting in his patrol vehicle behind the police department on the night of December 7 when an armed man approached and opened fire, police said last week. The suspect, later identified as London T. Phillips, 35, was killed in a confrontation with police.

"We have hesitated to release the attached video of what transpired that night due to the heinous and shocking nature of this crime," the Washington County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. "But in an effort to keep the public informed of exactly what happened that night, we are releasing video of the incident along with the results of the Arkansas State Medical Examiner's preliminary findings."

The preliminary results of Carr's autopsy found he was shot in the head 10 times, the sheriff's office said.

Phillips was shot six times, the sheriff's office said, citing the state medical examiner.

The videos

The five videos released Friday were first shown to Carr's family, the sheriff's office said.

The first shows Phillips walking down the sidewalk in front of City Hall immediately prior to the shooting, the sheriff's office said. He's wearing a black baseball cap, black jacket and jeans.

The next video, filmed by a camera in the police station's back parking lot, shows Carr's vehicle facing the building with its headlights on. According to police, Phillips walks into the alleyway behind the police station. He approaches the driver's side of Carr's vehicle, disappearing from view of the camera.

When he reappears, Phillips is seen repeatedly firing at the patrol vehicle as he walks away.

Seconds later, a responding officer opens the door of the building and Phillips runs away. The officer shoots at the suspect, who's seen from another angle, running around into an alleyway, the sheriff's office said.

The last video shows the officers, who are identified only by their last names, searching for Phillips in the alleyway before confronting him, the sheriff's office said.

So far, the investigation shows Phillips used a 9mm semi-automatic handgun that he legally purchased in 2017, the sheriff's office said.

Phillips had two boxes of ammunition with him: a full box with 50 rounds and another box partially filled with 32. He fired 16 in all, the sheriff's office said, and he'd reloaded his gun with another magazine containing 17 rounds.

"Searches of the assailant's social media accounts indicate he was interested in anti-law enforcement groups," the sheriff's office said.

The police officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, the Fayetteville Police Department said last week. The investigation is ongoing.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 17°
Robinson
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 19°
Indianapolis
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 21°
Rockville
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 17°
Casey
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 17°
Brazil
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 17°
Marshall
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 17°
Snow showers tonight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Big year of giving for Wabash Valley Community Foundation

Image

Building fire under investigation

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Avon vs Terre Haute South

Image

South Vermillion vs Marshall

Image

A Community Christmas

Image

Daddy Daughter Dance

Image

Patriot Bike

Image

Soup on Saturday

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans