An attorney went to a bar with friends in Atlanta last week and hasn't been seen since

A week after an attorney went missing following a night out with friends in Atlanta, police say they are still looking for him.

Posted: Dec 13, 2019 3:50 PM
Updated: Dec 13, 2019 3:50 PM
Posted By: By Madeline Holcombe, CNN

Demetrice Allen hasn't been seen since December 6, when he met up with friends at a bar in East Atlanta Village, City of South Fulton Police told CNN.

Allen had recently moved to Atlanta from Orlando and was staying with his godmother, Daphne Handley, while interviewing for jobs in Atlanta, Handley told CNN. He had just had an interview with Delta Airlines, she said.

Around 5:15 p.m. on December 6, Allen told Handley that he was going to see friends, Handley said. Allen and his friends met up at TEN ATL, a bar in East Atlanta Village, according to Sgt. Jubal Rogers with City of South Fulton Police.

At the end of the night, his friends noticed he wasn't at the table, Handley said.

In response to a friend's text, he said he was going to nearby fast food restaurant Cook Out and then heading home, Handley said.

When his friends texted him again the next day, asking about splitting the tab from the night before and if he made it home OK, they never heard back.

Allen and his BMW are missing. Handley says that it is unlike him not to come home or to ignore phone calls and text messages. She filed a missing person's report Sunday.

It was pretty common for Allen to stop by that Cook Out for a bite to eat after a night out, James Handley Jr., Allen's best friend, told HLN. The restaurant is open late, but the area is busy and populated, he said.

"But what is abnormal is that he completely vanished afterwards," Handley Jr said.

Police are looking for tips and are monitoring Allen's phone and bank accounts. Authorities have retrieved surveillance footage from TEN ATL and the Cook Out.

"All we can do is pray that he's safe wherever he's at and that he returns to us, and that we get some answers once he's back home," his godmother said.

