Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Another coastal storm will impact the East this weekend

Article Image

Gulf and tropical moisture fuel wet weekend along much of the Eastern US. CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the forecast and who will be affected.

Posted: Dec 13, 2019 5:10 AM
Updated: Dec 13, 2019 5:10 AM
Posted By: By Jennifer Gray, CNN

Another coastal storm is taking shape in the East, making for a wet and icy weekend.

Winter weather advisories stretch from portions of the South -- including areas outside Charlotte -- and extend all the way up to the mid-Atlantic.

Through midday Friday, the potential for up to a tenth of an inch of ice is possible along the I-40 corridor and the northern Charlotte suburbs. Portions of Virginia and West Virginia could see ice accumulate through the day, then switching to rain by the late afternoon.

During this time, travel will be difficult. Ice accumulation could bring down trees and power lines, resulting in possible power outages.

Most of the Northeast, including New York City and Boston, will be all rain.

Showers will begin late Friday and last through the day on Saturday. Amounts between an inch or two are likely. Most of the rain should be pushed offshore by Sunday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 31°
Robinson
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 26°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 26°
Rockville
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 31°
Casey
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 30°
Brazil
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 31°
Marshall
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 31°
Rain on the way.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Big Brothers, Big Sisters get together for holiday party

Image

Daniel Tingley

Image

Caitlyn Newton

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Crime Stoppers: Chase Grizzel

Image

Kids get hands-on computer programming experience at Rose-Hulman

Image

Local doctor honored for men's health treatment

Image

Pyrolyx seeking bonds for $70 million

Image

TH Fire Chief asks City Council for money to pay for $1.2 million in overtime

Image

THN-Edgewood

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans