Clear

Trump again mocks teen climate activist Greta Thunberg

Article Image

When President Donald Trump mocked teen climate activist Greta Thunberg, she trolled him in response. CNN's Jeanne Moos wonders which one needs "anger management."

Posted: Dec 12, 2019 9:40 PM
Updated: Dec 12, 2019 9:40 PM
Posted By: By Veronica Stracqualursi, CNN

President Donald Trump on Thursday again publicly mocked teen climate crisis activist Greta Thunberg, tweeting that the 16-year-old Swede who has inspired protesters worldwide has "anger management" issues.

Thunberg, who was named Time magazine's Person of the Year earlier this week over Trump, has sternly castigated world leaders for not doing enough to combat the climate crisis, and memorably stared down Trump at the UN General Assembly in September. She has been open about her diagnosis of Asperger's, calling it a "superpower" that helps her activism.

"So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!" Trump wrote Thursday morning, responding to a tweet congratulating Thunberg on being named Person of the Year.

Trump frequently attacks and mocks political enemies on Twitter, and previously went after Thunberg in September, though his Thursday morning broadside was still jarring coming from a sitting US president against a teenager.

Following the President's tweet, Thunberg updated her Twitter bio to reflect Trump's comments: "A teenager working on her anger management problem. Currently chilling and watching a good old fashioned movie with a friend."

In September, following her excoriation of world leaders at the UN, Trump tweeted of Thunberg: "She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!"

At the time, Thunberg also updated her Twitter bio to refer to herself using Trump's words.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential frontrunner who has often taken Trump to task for his behavior, chastised the President for his tweet.

"What kind of president bullies a teenager? @realDonaldTrump, you could learn a few things from Greta on what it means to be a leader," Biden said on Twitter.

Time magazine announced Wednesday that it had chosen Thunberg as its Person of the Year, making her the youngest individual to be recognized.

"Thunberg has become the biggest voice on the biggest issue facing the planet—and the avatar of a broader generational shift in our culture that is playing out everywhere from the campuses of Hong Kong to the halls of Congress in Washington," Time editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal wrote.

Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the Whistleblower who sparked the impeachment inquiry and Hong Kong protesters were on the shortlist for who has been the most influential this year. Trump deeply covets being Person of the Year: he thanked Time when he was chosen in 2016 and lashed out at the magazine a year later when he was passed over.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 30°
Robinson
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 27°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
33° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 26°
Rockville
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 30°
Casey
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 31°
Brazil
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 30°
Marshall
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 30°
Not as Cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hey Kevin 12-12

Image

Former United Methodist Village property to be put up for auction

Image

West Vigo Middle School kids make crafts while learning valuable lessons

Image

Local tire shop undergoes remodel under new ownership

Image

Winter weather home preparedness kit

Image

Two counties working to restore a long-abandoned historic cemetery

Image

Thursday Early Forecast

Image

Toys for Tots distribution continues into Thursday at The Meadows

Image

Union Hospital receives American Heart Association honors

Image

The 2020 Census

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans