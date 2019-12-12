Clear
Lin-Manuel Miranda's 'In the Heights' trailer debuts

The movie adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's musical "In the Heights" just dropped its first trailer. The film will release in Summer 2020.

Posted: Dec 12, 2019 5:00 PM
Updated: Dec 12, 2019 5:00 PM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

We now have a look at Lin-Manuel Miranda bringing one of his Broadway hits to the big screen.

The first trailer for "In the Heights" debuted Thursday, and it's a major production.

The film tells the story of a mostly Hispanic neighborhood in New York City and centers around bodega owner Usnavi, played by Anthony Ramos.

It also stars Corey Hawkins, Marc Anthony, Jimmy Smits, Melissa Barrera, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Dascha Polanco and Stephanie Beatriz and is directed by Jon M. Chu of "Crazy Rich Asians" fame.

Judging by the trailer, the movie sticks close to the Tony-winning musical on which it is based.

The success of "In the Heights" on the Great White Way was a precursor to Miranda's mega-successful "Hamilton."

The Warner Bros. adaptation of "In the Heights" is scheduled to hit theaters next summer. Warner Bros. is owned by CNN's parent company.

