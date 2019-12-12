Clear

Golfer Tommy 'Two Gloves' Gainey busted in Florida sex crime sting

Article Image

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judge outlines the details behind a six-day sex crime sting in Florida that resulted in more than 100 arrests.

Posted: Dec 12, 2019 2:00 PM
Updated: Dec 12, 2019 2:00 PM
Posted By: By Jay Croft, CNN

PGA golfer Tommy "Two Gloves" Gainey was among more than 100 people arrested over a six-day sex crime sting in Florida.

Gainey, 44, was charged with soliciting a prostitute, a misdemeanor in Florida, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said. Gainey was released on $500 bond, according to Polk County jail records.

The undercover operation into prostitution, human trafficking and child predators began December 3. It was dubbed "Operation Santa's Naughty List."

Fifty-three people were charged with prostitution. Judd said Wednesday seven could be victims of human trafficking.

"I, in my heart, believe that every one of these prostitutes at some point in their time in their life were a victim of human trafficking, if in fact they're not currently a victim of human trafficking," Judd said, according to CNN affiliate WFLA.

Seven men were arrested for preying on children; five of the men traveled with intent to sexually harm children, according to the sheriff.

Gainey, called "Two Gloves" because he wears golfing gloves on both hands, was in town for a charity golf event the next day, Judd said.

"He didn't make it," the sheriff said. "He was a scratch."

According to Gainey's PGA Tour profile, he has accumulated about $6 million in career earnings. He won one PGA tournament in 2012 and played in 200 events.

The PGA Tour said through a spokesperson, "We are aware of the situation but have no additional comment." Gainey is a "past champion," playing in five events in that category last season.

Efforts to reach Gainey's representative for a comment were unsuccessful.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 39°
Robinson
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 38°
Indianapolis
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 33°
Rockville
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 39°
Casey
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 36°
Brazil
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 39°
Marshall
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 39°
Warmer and sunny.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Community Service of Lessons and Carols

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

Sullivan Elementary School Pledge Allegiance

Image

City leaders to revisit the idea of allowing residents to keep chickens on their property

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Bethesda Gardens Holiday Open House Dec 12

Image

Thursday: Mostly sunny, warmer. High: 44

Image

VU Basketball

Image

Arendelle royalty make a stop at a Terre Haute restaurant

Image

THN-West Vigo wrestling

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans