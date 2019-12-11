Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles quiz each other

Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles found themselves in a situation that most exes would probably find uncomfortable.

Styles guest hosted "The Late Late Show" for James Corden and had Jenner on as a guest.

Styles, 25, and Jenner, 24, were speculated to have been a couple years ago.

And while they never formerly confirmed it, their late-night show appearance certainly gave oxygen to the belief.

The pair played "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts," in which participants either must answer a question or eat or drink something disgusting.

"Dying to know this," Jenner asked Styles as her first question. "Which songs from your last album were about me?"

Styles was having none of it and opted instead to bite into some cod sperm.

Jenner avoided tasting 1,000-year-old eggnog by agreeing to rank her siblings' parenting skills.

Styles and Jenner later talked about being friends for years, and Styles pulled up an old photo of Jenner holding a sign advertising his former boy band, One Direction.

"This photo haunts me to this day, this photo haunts me," Jenner said. "Someone asked me to do this photo, and I wasn't really sure what it was for."