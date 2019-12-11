Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

'Richard Jewell' missteps turn Clint Eastwood's latest into a great-movie wannabe

Article Image

The real-life journalist portrayed in the upcoming Clint Eastwood film, "Richard Jewell," is being defended by her former colleagues and the newspaper where she worked because they say she is unfairly depicted as a woman who traded sex for stories.

Posted: Dec 11, 2019 12:10 PM
Updated: Dec 11, 2019 12:10 PM
Posted By: Review by Brian Lowry, CNN

A movie that simultaneously indicts the FBI and the media comes with some baggage at this particular political moment. Yet director Clint Eastwood tells a mostly compelling, personal story -- with some very notable missteps -- in "Richard Jewell," a sympathetic look at the security guard who went from hero to media punching bag during 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

At its best, the fact-based film examines how Jewell -- depicted early as an overzealous campus security guard, and a ripe object for ridicule -- fell victim to the ruthlessness of law-enforcement authorities desperate to make an arrest, and journalists eager for a headline.

In its lapses, the film tumbles almost into caricature in the portrayal of its villainous characters, making it a much, much better movie when focusing on its namesake and the few stalwart figures supporting him. Small wonder that it has generated advance criticism, especially with regard to the actions by Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporter Kathy Scruggs.

Jewell (wonderfully played by Paul Walter Hauser, whose supporting roles include "I, Tonya" and "BlackKklansman") is a "police wannabe," as he's later described. The guy has plenty of quirky habits, living with his mother (Kathy Bates, terrific as always) as the age of 33.

As the movie makes clear, Jewell is actually dismissed as an over-eager pain when he insists he's found a suspicious package in Centennial Park, only to have it turn out to be a pipe bomb, with his attentiveness spurring action that saved many lives when the device goes off.

Also in the park are an FBI agent (Jon Hamm) and the ambitious Scruggs (Olivia Wilde), who are a little too on the nose in grousing about the lack of pizzazz in their assignments. "I feel like I was meant for something better than this," he says, right before the explosion.

Suddenly, he has his chance to shine, and the authorities quickly seize on Jewell as a suspect, citing a "false hero" profile. After being courted by publishers and featured on the "Today" show, Jewell instantly becomes a pariah and a near-hostage in his own home, prompting his mother -- at first exultant in her boy being "everywhere" -- to ask in a heartbreaking moment, "Why did Tom Brokaw say that about you?"

How that happens is "Richard Jewell's" most wince-inducing element, with Scruggs appearing to use sex to finagle information out of the agent -- a sequence disputed by the AJC's current editor, who called it "offensive." The newspaper has since retained a lawyer to pursue a disclaimer from Eastwood and writer Billy Ray ("Captain Phillips"), although the releasing studio Warner Bros. (like CNN, a unit of WarnerMedia), has thus far stood by the film.

Wilde, it's worth noting, has also defended the sequence, but her argument largely missed the point about the clichés surrounding female reporters sleeping with sources, evoking bad memories of movies like "Absence of Malice."

Eastwood is on much firmer ground when he focuses on Jewell and his almost child-like response -- hurt and mystified, with a big-puppy persona -- and the assistance he receives from the one lawyer he knows, Watson Bryant (Sam Rockwell), who turns out to be a surprisingly potent advocate given his limited resume.

At its core, there's something highly relatable about an ordinary guy being treated unfairly, having his life turned upside down by media jackals. As Bryant observes, Jewell is primarily guilty of "looking like the kind of guy who might set off a bomb."

The film makes a sobering point about the danger of rushing to judgment and trial by media, but undermines that with its ham-handed approach to key parts of the story. (It's not mentioned in the closing crawl, but Jewell later sued a number of media outlets after his ordeal, including CNN.)

In the balance, "Richard Jewell" remains worth seeing. But somewhere on the road to greatness, the film's missteps and excesses leave it looking like a great-movie wannabe.

"Richard Jewell" premieres Dec. 13 in the US. It's rated R.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 21°
Robinson
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 23°
Indianapolis
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 17°
Rockville
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 21°
Casey
Few Clouds
31° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 21°
Brazil
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 21°
Marshall
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 21°
Sunny but still cold.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wabash Valley Road Runners Trained in Terre Haute

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Flu season approaching early: Why the need for the vaccine

Image

Mostly sunny, still cold. High: 37

Image

Loogootee basketball

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

North Central

Image

Sullivan

Image

South Knox basketball

Image

THN Basketball

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans