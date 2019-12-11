Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Bitter cold, snow and wind chill alerts hit much of the East Coast

Article Image

Over 20 million from central Virginia up through the I-95 corridor will see hazardous driving conditions and travel delays as rain turns to snow with another push of arctic air. Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.

Posted: Dec 11, 2019 6:10 AM
Updated: Dec 11, 2019 6:10 AM
Posted By: By Nicole Chavez and Madeline Holcombe, CNN

A strong cold front bringing rain, snow and freezing temperatures could make for a messy commute for a large swath of the south and East Coast on Wednesday.

The rain and cold air that hit much of the east on Tuesday is turning into snow in parts of the south and in the Northeast, forecasters said. Winter weather advisories are in effect for over 20 million, including New York City, where a few inches of snow is forecast on Wednesday.

Residents likely won't be digging out their cars Wednesday morning, but sleet and snow could create slick spots and lead to dangerous driving conditions.

"Slow down and use caution while traveling," the National Weather Service's New York office warned.

Upper Midwest

The upper Midwest will see below freezing temperatures Wednesday morning. Wind chill could drop as low as 20 to 30 degrees below zero in parts of North Dakota, northern Minnesota, and northern Wisconsin and Michigan, the National Weather Service said.

A wind chill advisory has been issue for parts of the region, including Fargo, North Dakota, where forecasters are expecting wind chills as low as 40 degrees below zero. The advisory will last until midday Wednesday.

"The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes," the weather service said.

Wind chill can lead to frostbite, hypothermia and even death. Frostbite is caused by freezing of the skin and underlying tissues. It's most common on the fingers, toes, nose, ears, cheeks and chin, according to the Mayo Clinic.

West Coast

Meanwhile, the Pacific Northwest could see rain and some snow in the mountains.

A Pacific storm system will push through the region through Friday, bringing rainfall accumulation from Seattle down to Eureka, California, said CNN meteorologist Michael Guy. Eureka could see two to four inches of rainfall accumulations.

The Cascade Range from Washington State to Northern Oregon will see heavy snow maxing out at 4 feet in the highest elevations, Guy said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 20°
Robinson
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 13°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 11°
Rockville
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 20°
Casey
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 16°
Brazil
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 20°
Marshall
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 20°
Sunny but still cold.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Loogootee basketball

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

North Central

Image

Sullivan

Image

South Knox basketball

Image

THN Basketball

Image

Lincoln Hale

Image

Barr-Reeve

Image

Hutsonville Christmas tree display helps remember lost loved ones

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans