An 'active shooting situation' is under way in Jersey City, NJ, sheriff's office says

An "active shooting situation" is taking place in Jersey City, New Jersey, according to Jean Jadezaia, a spokeswoman for the Hudson County Sheriff's Office.

Posted: Dec 10, 2019 2:50 PM
Updated: Dec 10, 2019 2:50 PM
Posted By: By Ray Sanchez, CNN

Law enforcement agencies are responding to an "active shooting situation" in Jersey City, New Jersey, according to Jean Jadezaia, a spokeswoman for the Hudson County Sheriff's Office.

Gov. Phil Murphy, in a statement, said, "I have been briefed on the unfolding situation in Jersey City. Our thoughts and prayers are with the men and women of the Jersey City Police Department, especially with the officers shot during this standoff, and with the residents and schoolchildren currently under lockdown."

The ATF office in Newark tweeted Tuesday that agents responded to "reports of an active shooter."

The New York Police Department's Emergency Service Unit is also responding to the situation in Jersey City, according to a law enforcement official familiar with the incident.

No one is in custody in connection with the shooting, according to a law enforcement official.

Continuous gunshots could be heard in Jersey City for at least 20 seconds prior to 2 p.m., according to a CNN producer at the scene.

CNN affiliates reported that the shooting occurred in the area of Martin Luther King Drive in Jersey City, across the Hudson River from Manhattan. Several roads were closed and schools were on lock down.

Jersey City schools are on lockdown "due to police activity" and "all students and staff are safe," according to a Facebook post on the school district page.

All schools in nearby Bayonne, New Jersey, are "in a shelter-in-place as a precaution due to police activity and investigation in Jersey City," according to a tweet from the Bayonne Board of Education.

The New Jersey State Police Benevolent Association tweeted: "We need a lot of prayers right now for Jersey City officers. Keep all those involved in your thoughts."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

