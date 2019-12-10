Clear

Roxette singer Marie Fredriksson dead at 61

Article Image

Singer Marie Fredriksson from the popular Swedish group Roxette has died after a long battle with cancer.

Posted: Dec 10, 2019 1:20 PM
Updated: Dec 10, 2019 1:20 PM
Posted By: By Jack Guy, CNN

Singer Marie Fredriksson died Monday after a 17-year battle with cancer, her management company has confirmed.

The 61-year-old was a successful solo artist in her native Sweden before joining with Per Gessle to form Roxette, the act that went on to achieve global fame.

The duo's breakout single was "The Look," reaching number one on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart in 1989.

Another single, "It Must Have Been Love," became a smash hit after featuring in the soundtrack of the 1990 romantic comedy "Pretty Woman," starring Richard Gere and Julia Roberts.

Roxette toured extensively, with Fredriksson gaining recognition as a talented live performer.

In 2002 she was diagnosed with a brain tumor, from which she recovered following aggressive treatment.

By 2009, Roxette were performing again, and even made several more albums.

But by 2016 doctors had advised Fredriksson to stop touring in order to prioritize her health.

"Marie leaves us a grand musical legacy. Her amazing voice -- both strong and sensitive -- and her magical live performances will be remembered by all of us who was lucky enough to witness them," Dimberg Jernberg Management said in a statement.

"But we also remember a wonderful person with a huge appetite for life, and woman with a very big heart who cared for everybody she met."Former bandmate Gessle released a statement remembering Fredriksson as an "outstanding musician, a master of the voice, an amazing performer."

The pair were friends for more than 40 years, Gessle said.

"I'm proud, honoured and happy to have been able to share so much of your time, talent, warmth, generosity and sense of humour," he wrote.

"All my love goes out to you and your family. Things will never be the same."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 17°
Robinson
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 14°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
24° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 11°
Rockville
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 17°
Casey
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 15°
Brazil
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 17°
Marshall
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 17°
Windy & Much Colder
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Vigo County School leaders seek alternative learning methods to increase student attendance

Image

Mostly cloudy with a sharp WNW breeze. High: 28°

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Winners awarded for the Christmas in the Park decorations at Deming Park

Image

Daddy-Daughter dance expected to be a hit

Image

VCSC leaders talk budget

Image

Heavy police presence reported on north 8th Street in Terre Haute

Image

Hey Kevin 12-9

Image

Coffee With a Cop set for Wednesday at Baelser's

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans