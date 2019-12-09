Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Bystanders spring into action after a man tried steal a woman's wheelchair from beneath her

Article Image

After a man tried to steal a woman's wheelchair from under her, a group of bystanders stepped in and successfully wrestled the wheelchair back from him.

Posted: Dec 9, 2019 10:10 PM
Updated: Dec 9, 2019 10:10 PM
Posted By: By Harmeet Kaur and Artemis Moshtaghian, CNN

The day after Thanksgiving, a man in reindeer slippers tried to steal a woman's wheelchair right from under her on a light rail car in Phoenix, authorities said.

But a group of bystanders stepped in to help and successfully wrestled the wheelchair back from him.

The Phoenix Police Department shared security footage of the incident on Facebook. On Saturday night, they announced that a suspect, identified as 26-year-old Austin Shurbutt, had been taken into custody.

Shurbutt was still wearing the reindeer slippers at the time of his arrest, police said in a Facebook post.

"Despite his reindeer slippers, this criminal was NOT spreading holiday cheer," police said on Facebook. "He tried to steal a wheelchair right out from under a woman, but hero passengers on the light rail came to her rescue."

Shurbutt is being represented by the Maricopa County Public Defender's Office, but the office told CNN that he has not yet been assigned an attorney. He was charged with robbery, kidnapping and assault, records from the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office show.

The suspect is being held at the Towers Jail in Phoenix, Sgt. Bryant Vanegas of the Sheriff's Office confirmed to CNN. Shurbutt had his first court appearance early Sunday morning and is scheduled to be arraigned December 16, according to the sheriff's office.

The incident occurred November 29 on Arizona's Valley Metro Rail.

Video footage shows a man in a red hoodie and reindeer slippers abruptly getting up from his seat as the train pulls into the station and aggressively trying to push a woman out of a wheelchair.

The woman frantically grasps at nearby handrails but eventually the man throws her onto the ground and runs off the rail car with the wheelchair.

Fellow passengers storm out of the train in an attempt to chase the man down. Someone tackles him on the train platform and manages to get the wheelchair back.

The man takes off running, directly into the view of the camera.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 29°
Robinson
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 31°
Indianapolis
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 38°
Rockville
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 29°
Casey
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 18°
Brazil
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 29°
Marshall
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 29°
Windy & Much Colder
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

VCSC leaders talk budget

Image

Heavy police presence reported on north 8th Street in Terre Haute

Image

Hey Kevin 12-9

Image

Coffee With a Cop set for Wednesday at Baelser's

Image

Think twice before you throw that wrapping paper in the recycle bin

Image

Butcher shop to expand into Terre Haute, with plans to offer soup and sandwiches

Image

Duke Energy increases winter assistance funding - here's how you can get help

Image

Signs of Hypothermia

Image

Monday Early Forecast

Image

Fire hazards and the holidays

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans