Clear

House Judiciary Committee releases report outlining historical arguments for impeachment

Article Image

The House Judiciary Committee released a report ahead of Monday's impeachment hearing laying out historical arguments for impeachment. CNN's Jeremy Herb reports.

Posted: Dec 7, 2019 5:20 PM
Updated: Dec 7, 2019 5:20 PM
Posted By: By Jeremy Herb, CNN

The House Judiciary Committee on Saturday released a report ahead of Monday's impeachment hearing laying out historical arguments for impeachment.

The report does not accuse President Donald Trump of committing impeachable offenses, but it lays the groundwork for Monday's hearing, where evidence against Trump will be presented by the House Intelligence and Judiciary committees, as well as the possible introduction of articles of impeachment next week.

"The Framers worst nightmare is what we are facing in this very moment," House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler said in a statement. "President Trump abused his power, betrayed our national security, and corrupted our elections, all for personal gain. The Constitution details only one remedy for this misconduct: impeachment. The safety and security of our nation, our democracy, and future generations hang in the balance if we do not address this misconduct. In America, no one is above the law, not even the President."

The report is an update to the Judiciary Committee reports that were issued in 1974 and 1998 during the impeachment proceedings of Presidents Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton.

"The earlier reports remain useful points of reference, but no longer reflect the best available learning on questions relating to presidential impeachment," Nadler wrote in a forward introducing the report. "Further, they do not address several issues of constitutional law with particular relevance to the ongoing impeachment inquiry respecting President Donald J. Trump."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 40°
Robinson
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 37°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
40° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 34°
Rockville
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 40°
Casey
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 37°
Brazil
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 40°
Marshall
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 40°
Saturday Sunshine
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Segment Three In The Paint

Image

ITP Part three

Image

Segment Two In The Paint

Image

Segment One In The Paint

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

Holiday cheer lights up the 12 Points area

Image

Holiday Book Sale underway at Vigo County Public Library

Image

Business 50 project moving along

Image

Toys for Tots

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans