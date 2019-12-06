Clear

Haley: Dylann Roof 'hijacked' Confederate flag from people who saw it as symbolizing 'service, and sacrifice and heritage'

Article Image

South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley spoke with CNN's Don Lemon regarding the removal of the Confederate Flag from the South Carolina Statehouse.

Posted: Dec 6, 2019 5:40 PM
Updated: Dec 6, 2019 5:40 PM
Posted By: By Devan Cole, CNN

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley said in an interview released this week that the man who killed black parishoners at a church in her state "hijacked" the meaning of the Confederate battle flag for people who felt it meant "sacrifice and heritage."

Haley, in an interview with conservative radio host Glenn Beck, revisited the conversation around her decision in 2015 to remove the Confederate battle flag from the South Carolina statehouse after the shooting at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina. Haley was widely praised for removing the flag.

Haley, who also served as ambassador to the United Nations during the Trump administration, was asked about the flag by Beck, who noted that "South Carolinians supported (her) movement to take the flag off of the flagpoles and lower that and get it out."

"How do you do that?" he asks the former governor in the interview, which was released Thursday.

"This was one of the oldest African American churches -- these 12 people were amazing people, they loved their church, they loved their family, they loved their community," Haley replied, referring to nine people who Dylann Roof killed in June 2015. "And here is this guy that comes out with this manifesto, holding the Confederate flag and had just hijacked everything that people thought of (about the flag)."

"But you know people saw it as service, and sacrifice and heritage -- but once he did that, there was no way to overcome it."

The Confederate battle flag has a long history of representing racist causes. Haley faced some opposition for her decision from people who argued the flag instead meant Southern pride.

Haley's new comments come four years after she ordered the removal of the Confederate battle flag from the South Carolina statehouse grounds, saying at the time that "the more important part is it should have never been there" and that "people were driving by (the statehouse) and felt hurt and pain. No one should feel pain." Roof, who was sentenced to death in 2017 for the murders, was repeatedly photographed with the Confederate Flag.

The former governor had previously been a supporter of the flag -- which was placed at the statehouse in 2000 -- as a symbol of Southern heritage honoring residents' ancestors. But after the funerals of the nine victims of the massacre, she said she decided that the flag had to come down.

Haley, a Republican, also said in 2015 that the flag should be in a museum, a place that preserves history, not in a place where people gather to implement policies about the state's future.

"There is a place for that flag," she told CNN's Don Lemon. "It's not in a place that represents all people in South Carolina."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 36°
Robinson
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 32°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
40° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 33°
Rockville
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 36°
Casey
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 30°
Brazil
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 36°
Marshall
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 36°
A cold night ahead
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday Early Forecast

Image

Brazil Main Street receives $1,000 donation

Image

Vigo County prepares for Criminal Rule 26

Image

City council approves rezoning historic Terre Haute home for a bed and breakfast

Image

'There are a lot of people who can't afford a good Christmas,' How one local campaign is giving back

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Slight chance of early showers, especially south. Some afternoon clearing. High 51°

Image

Hospice of the Wabash Valley holds its annual holiday celebration

Image

City council approves rezoning historic Terre Haute home for a bed and breakfast

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans