Camila Cabello puts a spin on Billie Eilish's "Bad Guy"

Watch Camila Cabello sing a unique rendition of Billie Eilish's "Bady Guy" on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon".

Posted By: By Chloe Melas, CNN

Camila Cabello is always down for a little karaoke.

The singer went on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on Thursday night and was put to the ultimate test. She had to sing Billie Eilish's "Bad Guy" but with lyrics via Google Translate.

Just watch.

After it was translated into another language and then back into English, the title became, "Evil Young Boy."

Cue the LOLs.

Another example of the absurdity of it all: "Just can't get enough guy," morphed into "Prude insults your husband."

In other cheeky Cabello news, the singer recently said she stole a memento from Kensington Palace.

During an interview with BBC Radio 1 host Greg James, Cabello said that when she went there to meet the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in October, she took a pencil home with her.

"I'm sorry William. I'm sorry Kate," she said with a laugh.

