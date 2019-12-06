Clear

A Saudi national is the suspected gunman in deadly shooting at Pensacola Naval Air Station, sources say

Article Image

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and officials speak to the press after a shooter opened fire at Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida. At least three people were killed by the gunman, who was a member of the Saudi military training at the station.

Posted: Dec 6, 2019 4:10 PM
Updated: Dec 6, 2019 4:10 PM
Posted By: By Dakin Andone, Barbara Starr and David Shortell, CNN

For the second time this week, a deadly shooting unfolded at a US Navy base Friday when a gunman killed at least three people and injured several others at Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida.

The suspected shooter, who was also killed, was a member of the Saudi Arabian military training at the station, five US defense officials and another person familiar with the investigation told CNN.

Investigators are looking into whether the shooting was terror-related as a possible motive, but it's still early in the investigation.

CNN has reached out to the Saudi Embassy in the US and has not heard back.

FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES

President Donald Trump has spoken with the King of Saudi Arabia about the shooting, he said on Twitter.

"The King said that the Saudi people are greatly angered by the barbaric actions of the shooter, and that this person in no way shape or form represents the feelings of the Saudi people who love the American people," the president said.

Saudi King Salman Abdulaziz Al-Saud expressed "deep sadness and sorrow" in the call, state-run SPA news reported. The king told the President that he ordered Saudi services to cooperate with the investigation, according to SPA.

In a news conference Friday afternoon, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis mentioned the connection to the Saudi Air Force and said that he had spoken to Trump about it.

"There's obviously going to be a lot of questions about this individual being a foreign national, being a part of the Saudi Air Force and then to be here training on our soil," he said.

"Obviously," DeSantis added, "the government of Saudi Arabia needs to make things better for these victims."

Foreign students from "partner nations" have trained at the base to learn naval aviation for years, Commanding Officer of NAS Pensacola Capt. Tim Kinsella told reporters.

"There's always been international students training here because it's a good place to train, it's good quality training," he said. He roughly estimated that there were a couple hundred foreign students at the base.

Two deputies who confronted the shooter were injured

The FBI has taken over the investigation, according to an FBI spokeswoman.

Authorities first received a call about an active shooter at NAS Pensacola around 6:51 a.m., Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan told reporters.

The shooter used a handgun and was killed after two deputies exchanged gunfire with him.

At least eight people were injured and taken to Baptist Health Care, including one who died, said Chief Deputy Chip Simmons. The deputies who confronted the shooter also suffered gunshot wounds -- one in the arm and one in the knee. Both are expected to survive.

The shooting occurred in a classroom building, Kinsella said. The base will remain on lockdown until further notice, he said.

The names of the victims are not being released until authorities notify their families.

Walking through the scene "was like being on the set of a movie," Morgan said.

"This doesn't happen in Escambia County. It doesn't happen in Pensacola. It doesn't happen to our friends and neighbors who are members of the US Navy," Morgan said. "But it did, and it has."

The shooting comes just two days after an active duty US sailor, Gabriel Romero, killed two civilian employees and injured another before killing himself at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard in Hawaii. Investigators have not announced a motive for the Wednesday shooting.

White House monitoring Pensacola shooting

The White House and the governor's office reached out to local authorities to offer assistance, Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson said.

Naval Air Station Pensacola employs more than 16,000 military and 7,400 civilian personnel, according to the base's website. Many families also live there, said retired Rear Adm. John Kirby, CNN's military and diplomatic analyst, who was once stationed there.

"They love the base there," Kirby said of the sailors. "It's a great relationship between the people of Pensacola and the Navy and the base there. It's a terrific Navy town."

FBI personnel from Pensacola, Jacksonville and Mobile, Alabama, are responding to the station, an FBI spokeswoman said. Multiple agencies are cooperating on the investigation, including local law enforcement and Naval Criminal Investigative Services.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
42° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 35°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
42° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 35°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
42° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 35°
Rockville
Few Clouds
42° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 35°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 30°
Brazil
Few Clouds
42° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 35°
Marshall
Few Clouds
42° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 35°
A cold night ahead
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

City council approves rezoning historic Terre Haute home for a bed and breakfast

Image

'There are a lot of people who can't afford a good Christmas,' How one local campaign is giving back

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Slight chance of early showers, especially south. Some afternoon clearing. High 51°

Image

Hospice of the Wabash Valley holds its annual holiday celebration

Image

City council approves rezoning historic Terre Haute home for a bed and breakfast

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Panel judges downtown windows ahead of Miracle on 7th Street

Image

Donation set to help Sullivan County Medicare patients

Image

Crime Stoppers: Nathan Wells

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans