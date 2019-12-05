Clear
Pelosi to take questions at CNN town hall amid historic impeachment push

CNN's Pamela Brown reports.

Posted: Dec 5, 2019 8:40 PM
Posted By: By Clare Foran, CNN

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will answer questions during a CNN town hall moderated by Jake Tapper on Thursday night amid the escalating impeachment push in the House of Representatives.

The event will air live at 9 p.m. ET from Washington, DC, and takes place on the same day that Pelosi announced that the House will take the historic step of moving forward with articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

That announcement adds a new level of intensity to the impeachment effort and likely paves the way for Trump to become the third President in US history to be impeached.

It also comes as the inquiry entered a new phase this week with the first public hearing related to impeachment in the House Judiciary Committee, the panel with jurisdiction over drafting any articles of impeachment.

The President's contacts with Ukraine are at the heart of the impeachment inquiry and investigators have focused on probing the now-famous July 25 phone call where Trump asked the President of Ukraine for a "favor" and pushed for investigations into the family of a potential political rival, former Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

The President has argued that the call was "perfect," and congressional Republicans have defended the President and his administration, saying that Trump did not commit an impeachable offense.

Democrats, on the other hand, have argued that the President's conduct was an abuse of power and a betrayal of his oath of office.

House Democrats must now grapple with what to include in articles of impeachment.

Articles have not been finalized, but Democrats are now signaling that the articles of impeachment could go beyond the scope of the Ukraine investigation that has dominated Washington for the past two months. Whether to include special counsel Robert Mueller's findings of obstruction of justice has been debated internally for weeks as some moderate Democrats only got behind an impeachment inquiry because it was narrowly focused on Ukraine.

A key question for Democrats is how the impeachment push -- and its eventual scope -- stands to impact the moderate lawmakers who helped them win back the House majority, the so called "majority makers" and how the American public will react to the inquiry at the ballot box.

