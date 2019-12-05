Clear

House Democrat says he plans to vote against all articles of impeachment

Article Image

The Lead panel discusses.

Posted: Dec 5, 2019 7:40 PM
Posted By: By Manu Raju and Jeremy Herb, CNN

Rep. Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey, one of two Democrats to vote against formalizing the impeachment inquiry, said he plans to vote against all the articles of impeachment "unless there's something that I haven't seen, haven't heard before."

He warned Democrats to "be careful what you wish for" and he added that impeachment "is tearing the nation apart. ... And I want to bring people together."

Van Drew, whose district voted for Trump in 2016, said he would have preferred a censure vote on Trump so they could "move on." Van Drew was first elected in 2018, winning a seat that was previously GOP controlled.

Minnesota Rep. Collin Peterson, the other Democrat who also opposed the inquiry, was also asked if he'd vote to impeach.

"I don't have an idea what they're doing," Peterson said.

Moderate Democrats, particularly those in Trump-leaning districts, resisted moving forward on an impeachment inquiry throughout much of the year, as liberal Democrats pushed for Congress to take up special counsel Robert Mueller's report to launch an impeachment inquiry. That all changed in September when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a narrow impeachment inquiry to investigate the Ukraine allegations, and nearly every House Democrat publicly backed it.

Pelosi at a news conference on Thursday morning dismissed the notion she was concerned about her moderates facing blowback for impeachment.

"This has absolutely nothing to do with politics," she said.

A simple majority is needed to impeach in the House where Democrats have a 233-197 advantage.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 38°
Robinson
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 38°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 36°
Rockville
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 38°
Casey
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 45°
Brazil
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 38°
Marshall
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 38°
Becoming Cloudy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Overnight: Increasingly cloudy. Not as cold. Low: 39°

Image

United Way takes over Red Skelton Needy Children fund

Image

ReThink Inc. receives $1,000 donation

Image

Local business holds a ribbon-cutting for new their new division

Image

Local Pharmacy Stresses Importance of Flu Shots

Image

The Light House Mission Thrift Store reopens after a person crashed into it

Image

Loogootee girls

Image

Loogootee boys

Image

7 years and still no justice

Image

Clay County man charged for sexual abuse of 14-year-old girl

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans