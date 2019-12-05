Clear

Nancy Pelosi to reporter: 'Don't mess with me'

Article Image

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) delivered a powerful response after a reporter asked whether or not she is moving forward with impeachment because she "hates" President Trump, as some Republicans have suggested.

Posted: Dec 5, 2019 12:50 PM
Updated: Dec 5, 2019 12:50 PM
Posted By: By Meg Wagner and Haley Byrd, CNN

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued a scathing warning Thursday to a reporter who asked her a question about her feelings about President Donald Trump: "Don't mess with me."

The California Democrat forcefully pushed back on the idea that she and her caucus are proceeding with articles of impeachment because of a personal dislike of Trump, after being asked by a reporter from Sinclair if she hates him on her way out of the weekly press conference.

Pelosi stopped and said: "I don't hate anybody."

She then walked back to the microphone, and said that while she believes Trump is a "coward," that's only about his political positions.

"I think this President is a coward when it comes to helping our kids who are afraid of gun violence," she said. "I think that he is cruel when he doesn't deal with helping our Dreamers, of which we are very proud of. I think he is in denial about the climate crisis. However, that's about the election."

LIVE UPDATES: Pelosi asks House to proceed with articles of impeachment

She continued: "This is about the Constitution of the United States and the facts that lead to the President's violation of his oath of office. And as a Catholic, I resent your using the word 'hate' in a sentence that addresses me. I don't hate anyone."

"I pray for the President all the time," Pelosi said. "So don't mess with me when it comes to words like that."

Pelosi is leading her caucus' efforts to impeach Trump and the House Judiciary Committee announced Thursday its next impeachment hearing will be on Monday.

During the press conference, Pelosi said Democrats won't wait until courts make decisions about witness testimony before proceeding with articles of impeachment because the White House's actions in taking these issues to court "is an obstruction of justice, and so we're not going to be accomplices to his obstruction of justice."

Asked if the articles of impeachment should involve findings in the Mueller report, Pelosi demurred. "My chairmen will be making recommendations," she said. "I'm not here to talk about that because that's what they'll be working on."

CNN's Manu Raju asked if she is concerned about Democrats in moderate districts facing backlash from voters over the move.

"This has absolutely nothing to do with politics. It isn't about politics, partisanship, Democrats and Republicans. That's totally insignificant," said Pelosi. "It's about the Constitution of the United States, the oath of office we take to protect and defend the constitution from all enemies, foreign and domestic. It's about the President not honoring his oath of office. So no, I'm not concerned."

Pelosi also said impeachment is divisive and Democrats don't take glee in the situation. She said it is heartbreaking, but Trump gave them no choice. "I'm really sorry the President made this necessary."

She added that the founding fathers couldn't have predicted a "rogue Senate leader" who "will just ignore the facts and the Constitution," referring to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican.

This story has been updated with additional developments Thursday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 42°
Robinson
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 49°
Indianapolis
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 39°
Rockville
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 42°
Casey
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 41°
Brazil
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 42°
Marshall
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 42°
Calm and mild Thursday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Special Response Team makes arrest

Image

Man sent to hospital after late night crash

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Porch pirates have struck local homes in the Wabash Valley

Image

Holiday Book Sale Vigo County Public Library

Image

Thursday: Sunny and mild. Light breeze. High: 50°

Image

THS Basketball

Image

Rose-Hulman

Image

VU Basketball

Image

ISU Basketball

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans