Clear

Biden campaign calls Trump 'a president the world is laughing at' in new video

Article Image

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden released a video assailing President Donald Trump as "a president the world is laughing at" in the wake of a viral hot mic clip of world leaders appearing to joke about Trump's behavior at a NATO gathering.

Posted: Dec 5, 2019 2:10 AM
Updated: Dec 5, 2019 2:10 AM
Posted By: By Sarah Mucha and Paul LeBlanc, CNN

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Wednesday released a video assailing President Donald Trump as "a president the world is laughing at" in the wake of a viral hot mic clip of world leaders appearing to joke about Trump's behavior at a NATO gathering.

The video begins with a compilation of news clips with anchors discussing Trump's standing in the world before showing the NATO video, along with Biden's voice from a speech saying "The world sees Trump for what he is, insincere, ill-informed, corrupt, dangerously incompetent and incapable, in my view, of world leadership."

A graphic comes up that reads "We need a leader the world respects."

The video highlights Biden's strategy of painting Trump as unfit to lead on the world stage. Part of Biden's pitch to voters is that he is the best equipped to restore relationships with US allies as a former vice president and chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

The former vice president cited the NATO video while speaking at an event in Ames, Iowa, earlier Wednesday to make the case "people are worried around the world" with Trump in office.

"You saw what's recently happened, you heard the reports, I didn't see them, I just saw the reports today, where our NATO allies caught off guard making fun of the President of the United States of America," Biden said. "When is that, did you ever think you'd see that happen? Ever? And it matters to us. It matters to our security. But it gets back to basic fundamental values. And where are those values rooted?"

The comments echo Biden's remarks to CNN's Don Lemon last month faulting Trump for "shredding our alliances."

"Vladimir Putin knows I know him, and he knows me. And the fact is that this is what is needed on day one," Biden said. "We're in trouble. We're in trouble. This President is shredding our alliances. This President is yielding to Putin in ways that are obsequious."

Wednesday's video was released 30 minutes after Trump landed back on American soil, keeping in line with Biden's often cited principle of not criticizing a president while they're abroad.

"I never say anything negative about a president while he -- a particular foreign policy issue -- while that president is abroad," Biden said in Ames.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 35°
Robinson
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 34°
Indianapolis
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 26°
Rockville
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 35°
Casey
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 28°
Brazil
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 35°
Marshall
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 35°
A Sunny, Mild Thursday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

THS Basketball

Image

Rose-Hulman

Image

VU Basketball

Image

ISU Basketball

Image

SWMC Basketball

Image

Vincennes Lincoln

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Rose-Hulman hosts Edible Car Contest

Image

Fighting addiction in Vigo County

Image

Marines begin set-up for Toys for Tots distribution

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans