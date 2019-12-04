Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

They drove across the country in 27 hours, 25 minutes

Article Image

In a law-defying feat, three men drove the "Cannonball Run" from New York to Los Angeles in this record-breaking time.

Posted: Dec 4, 2019 5:10 PM
Updated: Dec 4, 2019 5:10 PM
Posted By: By Taylor Romine, CNN

In a feat of engineering, human will and blatant disregard of speed limits, three men claim that they broke the record for the "Cannonball Run," a cross-country drive from New York to Los Angeles.

Arne Toman, Douglas Tabbutt and Berkeley Chadwick say they started their drive on November 11 at 12:57 a.m. at the Red Ball Garage in Manhattan and ended at the Portofino hotel in Redondo Beach in 27 hours and 25 minutes, beating the previous record of 28 hours and 50 minutes.

"Holding the 'Cannonball' record is a lifelong dream of mine," Toman, one of the drivers, told CNN. "I have no intentions of trying to do it again. We had perfect weather, traffic, no construction, etc. I don't think you could recreate that or the good luck we had without having police interactions."

Road & Track first reported the accomplishment in the unofficial and illicit event.

The trio claims their average speed was 103 miles per hour, and the highest was 193.

They drove in a "heavily prepared" Mercedes-Benz E63 AMG. Upgrades to the exhaust and the engine's two turbochargers produced more than 800 horsepower, a press release said.

It took "every navigational aid and police counter-measure known to man" and almost 20 different scouts to avoid police interference, they said. Technology included Waze, radar detectors, a CB radio, binoculars and an airplane detection system. They had no interactions with police during the drive, Toman said.

Ed Bolian, who was part of a three-person team in 2013 that set the last record, said he was excited that people in their community of car lovers were the ones to break their mark.

"You know, it meant so much to me to join this community, and I really don't need to hold it forever and didn't expect to do so," Bolian said.

Toman told CNN he attributed the team's success to their experience with cross-country drives and that they operated with "military precision." He also said it's important not to upset other motorists so they don't call the police.

"Doug handled all of the planning and I handled the building of the car, which doesn't normally happen," said Toman. "It was a team effort as we both have dreamt of one day holding the record. Normally it's just one person's passion who has to handle everything and then has to go out and convince someone to come with."

One person is focused on the actual driving, while two others are feeding the driver information. Toman said they did their best to not scare or affect other drivers during their pursuit.

Erwin George "Cannonball" Baker was the original driver of the Cannonball Run, according to the press release. Baker's best coast-to-coast time was 53.5 hours in 1933.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 43°
Robinson
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 43°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 37°
Rockville
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 43°
Casey
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 42°
Brazil
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 43°
Marshall
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 43°
A Sunny, Mild Thursday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

'The child inevitably is the one that's doing with out,' Indiana families going without services due

Image

Holiday Movie Triple Play Masonic Lodge S.R. 59 Brazil, In

Image

'I do what I can to be their voice,' One local woman starts project to help stray animals in the Wab

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Wednesday: Sunny, breezy and a little warmer. High: 48°

Image

ISU Women

Image

Bryce Patterson

Image

Northview girls

Image

First Financial Classic

Image

South Vermillion basketball

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans