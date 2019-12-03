Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

The first 'Black Widow' trailer is out and it's an action-packed family reunion

Article Image

Scarlett Johansson makes a return as former KGB assassin turned agent of SHIELD Natasha Romanoff in a standalone movie to be released in 2020.

Posted: Dec 3, 2019 12:20 PM
Updated: Dec 3, 2019 12:20 PM
Posted By: By Madeline Holcombe, CNN

It's official: Marvel's Black Widow has a movie -- and now she has a past, too.

A trailer for "Black Widow," the long awaited feature film about the mysterious heroine of the Marvel movie universe, premiered Monday -- and it is about time.

Fans first learned over the summer at Comic-Con that Black Widow would finally get her own feature film after seven appearances in Marvel movies. Monday's trailer gave them a release date: May 2020.

What else did we learn? Black Widow, also known as Natasha Romanoff and played by Scarlett Johansson, has referred to the Avengers as her family throughout the franchise, which has included only quick flashbacks and allusions to her origins. But the trailer shows a gathering of family from her past complete with precisely choreographed combat and dry comedic jabs.

"One thing's for sure, it's gonna be a hell of a reunion," Johansson says in the trailer.

Joining the cast are Florence Pugh of "Midsommar" as Yelena Belova; Rachel Weisz of "The Favourite" as Melina Vostokoff; and David Harbour of "Stranger Things" as Red Guardian.

The movie is rumored to fall in the Avengers timetable shortly after "Captain America: Civil War."

Amid all the action, Johansson and Weisz have said the movie will dig into the characters of the three women.

"I think you'll learn about what Natasha is afraid of, and I think you'll learn about what parts of herself she's afraid of," Johansson told CNN. "You really see her in, like, a pretty broken-down place, and she kinda has to build herself back up."

"There's three really beautifully written complicated female narratives, which is very unusual in a superhero movie," Weisz said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 30°
Robinson
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 31°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 26°
Rockville
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 30°
Casey
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 28°
Brazil
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 30°
Marshall
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 30°
Cool & Clearing
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

'We're not gonna give up on them,' Why a local shelter is in need of adoptions and donations

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Some sunshine possible. Breezy and a little warmer. High: 41°

Image

Deming Park set to come alive with Christmas in the Park

Image

North Central

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Local bank starts 'Week of Giving' event

Image

Vigo County prosecutor to distribute $25,000 in grants to addiction recovery programs

Image

After merit commission suspends Terre Haute firefighter charged with child porn, fire chief pushes b

Image

Cooper Neese

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans