Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Liverpool star Georginio Wijnaldum credits Klopp for developing his game

Article Image

Georginio Wijnaldum has praised Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp for transforming the way he plays.

Posted: Dec 3, 2019 12:20 PM
Updated: Dec 3, 2019 12:20 PM
Posted By: By Ben Church, Darren Lewis & Zayn Nabbi, CNN

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has credited boss Jurgen Klopp for breathing new life into his game.

The 29-year-old was bought by the Reds in 2016 and has developed into an important member of the well-oiled winning machine, playing a pivotal role in his side's Champions League success last season.

However, the player he is now is very different from the one that arrived at Anfield from Newcastle and he says such a transformation is down to Klopp.

"He gave me the confidence to join Liverpool and develop more as a player," Wijnaldum told CNN Sport.

"I was more of an attacking player, scoring goals. I didn't defend that much but now I also regain balls and help the team have a better balance. In that way, he helped me a lot."

READ: Can Leicester City upset the odds and win another Premier League title?

'Tough competition'

Wijnaldum's willingness to adapt his game to Klopp's trademark system has reaped rewards.

The Dutchman was shortlisted for this year's Ballon d'Or award and has been involved in every game of Liverpool's unbeaten start to the English Premier League season.

It's a record which has taken the Reds eight points clear of second-placed Leicester City, with Manchester City a further three points adrift.

Despite the gap, Wijnaldum says his side cannot not take anything for granted, especially after it threw away a nine-point lead in the league last season.

"You should always expect that your opponents could strike back," he added, saying Klopp was determined for the side to keep its feet firmly on the ground.

"The Premier League is such a tough competition, if you look at the last couple of games [...] we didn't win those games easy, we were really fighting to get the points."

READ: Anguish of Hillsborough families continues
READ: Could Red Bull Salzburg knock out defending champion Liverpool?

Derby day next

Next up for Klopp's side is a mouthwatering derby tie against local rivals Everton Wednesday.

Whilst Liverpool has been flying high, its neighbor has been struggling at the opposite end of the table and suffered a heartbreaking last-minute loss to Leicester Sunday.

The poor run of results has piled pressure on Blues manager Marco Silva, whose side is just two points off the relegation zone.

Despite their polarizing fortunes, Wijnaldum is aware of the threats posed by the Toffees in what has always been a feisty affair.

"Every club is looking for a moment to strike back, and I think for Everton, there will be a perfect moment to strike back because its a derby," he said.

"It's the biggest game for Everton supporters, so if you can strike back in that game it will give a lot of confidence so it's going to be even harder.

"We just have to make sure we deal with that situation."

International glory

In addition to domestic success, Wijnaldum is very much part of his national side's rise from the ashes.

Alongside Liverpool teammate Virgil van Dijk, he has helped Holland qualify for next year's European Championship -- repairing some of the damage caused by not qualifying for the 2018 World Cup.

Manager Ronald Koeman, previously in charge of Everton, has successfully blended a number of experienced heads with a crop of young players with plenty of potential.

Asked whether his country could win Euro 2020, Wijnaldum said: "You have to play good, you have to grow during the tournament and sometimes you also need luck.

"We have to see if we can deal with the pressure during the tournament."

Wijnaldum has been keen to use his elevated platform to raise awareness of racism within the game and has called for tougher sanctions for such abuse.

During a recent game against Estonia, Wijnaldum celebrated a goal by pointing to his skin in protest to recent racist incidents that have marred Dutch football.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 30°
Robinson
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 31°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 26°
Rockville
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 30°
Casey
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 28°
Brazil
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 30°
Marshall
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 30°
Cool & Clearing
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

'We're not gonna give up on them,' Why a local shelter is in need of adoptions and donations

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Some sunshine possible. Breezy and a little warmer. High: 41°

Image

Deming Park set to come alive with Christmas in the Park

Image

North Central

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Local bank starts 'Week of Giving' event

Image

Vigo County prosecutor to distribute $25,000 in grants to addiction recovery programs

Image

After merit commission suspends Terre Haute firefighter charged with child porn, fire chief pushes b

Image

Cooper Neese

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans