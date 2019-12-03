Tiger Woods says his kids don't talk about his Masters win

His performances are forever being scrutinized by the public eye, but Tiger Woods' toughest critics could be in his own household.

Woods won his first major title in 11 years at the Masters seven months ago, but he admits his kids -- daughter Sam and son Charlie -- hardly ever talk about his victory at Augusta

"It is kids," the 15-time major champion told CNN's Don Riddell. "I mean, at that age, come on. There are so many things going on, life moves fast. And at that age, it's just school, friends, other sports that they play.

"That's just the way it is with kids. As it should be."

Woods' victory at the Masters is remembered as one of the greatest comebacks in sporting history, signaling an end to more than a decade of scandal, strife and injury. So bad was his back that even getting out of bed and performing day-to-day tasks was impossible.

"I saw a guy that couldn't move very well, hunched over and (who) need(ed) help to get around the house, go the bathroom, and just anything," said the 43-year-old. "And that was a long period of time.

"So (I'm) very thankful that those dark days are behind me."

Despite a return to winning ways, the injury troubles haven't completely gone away. Woods underwent knee surgery in August, but bounced back to win his 82nd PGA Tour victory at the Zozo Championship in Japan.

The latest victory took him level with Sam Snead for the record number of Tour titles. Few would bet against Woods surpassing Snead soon if his body continues to hold out, but the world No. 7 says just being able to play will make him satisfied enough.

"I'm enjoying this opportunity again because ... there was a time when that was not a reality," said Woods.

"I don't know how long it's going to be. How long am I to do it for? And so however long that is, I'm going to keep giving my best. And when it's time to quit, then it's time to call it a day and I would have said that I would have had a good career."

Woods' immediate attention is on this week's Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas, before he captains the United States in the Presidents Cup in Melbourne next week.

But looking ahead, he says it still possible for him to equal or surpass Jack Nicklaus' record of 18 major titles.

"I think it is. I think it is," he told the Golf Channel. "Obviously I have to do everything right like I did at Augusta and I have to have all of the pieces come together."

Woos won his first 14 majors when leading going into the final round, but at Augusta he had to come from the pack on the final day.

"I've won tournaments in different ways and I finally have won a major and done that in different ways," Woods said. "So, who knows what the future holds?"