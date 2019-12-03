Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

FBI offers $5 million to find US citizen on Most Wanted Terrorist List

Article Image

An indictment unsealed in federal court accuses Jehad Serwan Mostafa, 37, of providing material support to al-Shabaab, which the US has designated a terrorist organization for its activities to undermine the Somali government. CNN affiliate KSWB reports.

Posted: Dec 3, 2019 6:10 AM
Updated: Dec 3, 2019 6:10 AM
Posted By: By Madeline Holcombe, CNN

The Federal Bureau of Investigations is offering $5 million for information that leads to the arrest of an American citizen on the agency's Most Wanted Terrorist List.

An indictment unsealed in federal court on Monday accuses Jehad Serwan Mostafa, 37, of providing material support to al-Shabaab, which the US has designated a terrorist organization for its activities to undermine the Somali government.

"We believe this defendant is the highest-ranking U.S. citizen fighting overseas with a terrorist organization," US Attorney for the Southern District of California Robert Brewer said in a news release Monday. "Al-Shabaab's reign of terror threatens U.S. national security, our international allies and innocent civilians. Today we seek the public's assistance in capturing Mostafa and disrupting Al-Shabaab."

Mostafa -- also known as "Ahmed Gurey," "Ahmed," "Anwar," "Abu Anwar al Muhajir," and "Abu Abdallah al Muhajir" -- was formerly a resident of San Diego, but is currently believed to be in Somalia, according to San Diego special-agent-in-charge Scott Brunner.

He has been linked to the use of improvised explosive devices in attacks in Somalia, according to the release.

Mostafa was raised in San Diego, California, attending high school and college there before traveling to Temen and Somalia in 2005, according to the release. While in Somalia, he fought against Ethiopian forces and later joined al-Shabaab, the release said.

The organization was deemed a terrorist group in 2008, and a year later he was indicted with charges of providing support to a terrorist organization, the release said. The charges unsealed Monday similar charges, but Monday's indictment expands the scope of the allegations of support.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 23°
Robinson
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 25°
Indianapolis
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 21°
Rockville
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 23°
Casey
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 22°
Brazil
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 23°
Marshall
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 23°
Cool & Clearing
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Deming Park set to come alive with Christmas in the Park

Image

North Central

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Local bank starts 'Week of Giving' event

Image

Vigo County prosecutor to distribute $25,000 in grants to addiction recovery programs

Image

After merit commission suspends Terre Haute firefighter charged with child porn, fire chief pushes b

Image

Cooper Neese

Image

ISU Football

Image

Josh Phegley

Image

Monday Early Forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans