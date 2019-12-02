Clear

Shark knocks 7-year-old Florida boy off his surfboard

Article Image

A 7-year-old boy was surfing with his dad in Florida when a shark appeared to knock him off his surfboard.

Posted: Dec 2, 2019 10:40 PM
Updated: Dec 2, 2019 10:40 PM
Posted By: By Amanda Jackson, CNN

Every surfer has wiped out. But how many can say a shark knocked them off their board?

Chandler Moore, 7, of Orlando, Florida, and his family went to New Smyrna Beach on Saturday for some post-Thanksgiving fun. His dad, Shaun Moore, told CNN it was a "picture perfect" day for surfing.

"It was almost 80 degrees, sunny and the waves were good," Shaun Moore, 40, said. "The beach was crowded and there were a ton of surfers out."

The father and son went into the water with their boards. Moore said Chandler has been surfing since he was 4.

They spotted a wave to ride. Moore said he gave Chandler a push on the board. As Chandler stood and steadied himself on the board, he was knocked down by ... something.

"I was just surfing and then I saw two fish," Chandler told CNN. "I thought the thing that hit me was a fish."

They replayed the footage caught by the GoPro camera attached to Chandler's surfboard.

"When we looked back I saw it was actually a shark," Chandler said. "I was like, 'Oh my gosh.' "

A screengrab from the video show what appears to be a small blacktip shark, Shaun Moore said.

Blacktip sharks are very common in New Smyrna Beach, so common that experts call the area the shark attack capitol of the world. The International Shark Attack File estimates that anyone who has been swimming there has been within 10 feet of a shark.

Chandler wasn't injured or bitten during his shark encounter. He showed off the video to classmates in his second grade class.

"They were all talking to me like, 'Oh, my gosh, is that's a real shark?'" Chandler said. "They had a million questions."

When asked if he'd go surfing again soon, Chandler said, "Totally."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 26°
Robinson
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 25°
Indianapolis
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 23°
Rockville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 26°
Casey
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 23°
Brazil
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 26°
Marshall
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 26°
Cloudy & Cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Deming Park set to come alive with Christmas in the Park

Image

North Central

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Local bank starts 'Week of Giving' event

Image

Vigo County prosecutor to distribute $25,000 in grants to addiction recovery programs

Image

After merit commission suspends Terre Haute firefighter charged with child porn, fire chief pushes b

Image

Cooper Neese

Image

ISU Football

Image

Josh Phegley

Image

Monday Early Forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans