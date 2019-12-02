Clear

A college football player's parents died before his Senior Day. So he walked onto the field with his two dogs

Article Image

Michigan State, defensive cornerback, Josh Butler lost both of his parents before his final collegiate game. He walked onto the field with his two dogs instead.

Posted: Dec 2, 2019 3:00 PM
Updated: Dec 2, 2019 3:00 PM
Posted By: By Scottie Andrew, CNN

It's tradition in college football for seniors to emerge from the tunnel for the final game of their collegiate career and run onto the field to one last ovation, an event players usually celebrate with family.

Michigan State University cornerback Josh Butler lost both of his parents before they could meet him on the field one last time on Senior Day. But he didn't walk out alone on Saturday.

The 23-year-old fifth-year made his final roaring entrance into Spartan Stadium accompanied by two dogs, Roxy and Remi.

Michigan State beat writer David Harns captured the moment Butler and the clearly excited pups debuted.

Butler's father, Steven, died in November 2017, hours before Butler was set to play in a game against Penn State. His mother, Ladrida Bagley, died in April 2019 after being diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer, the Lansing State Journal reported.

In between their deaths, he adopted Roxy and Remi, sister boxer-pit bull mixes and Butler's best canine friends.

The dogs have become stars in their own right. On an Instagram account, Butler documents the daily lives of 2-year-old Roxy and his little sister Remi, still a puppy at 7 months old, often decked out in Spartan gear. Roxy even posed patiently with Butler in his graduation photos, wearing her own cap.

Butler received his undergraduate degree in December 2018 and is set to receive his master's degree in media and information this month. He said his dogs and his teammates have helped him work through his grief and focus on the good in his life, too.

"We talk about the sadness and the negativity about a lot of things because that's what they remember the most, but there's also positivity behind any story," he told the Lansing State Journal. "There's always a rise after the fall."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 27°
Robinson
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 25°
Indianapolis
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 25°
Rockville
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 27°
Casey
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 23°
Brazil
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 27°
Marshall
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 27°
Cold and breezy to start the week.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local organization selling Christmas trees, money going to helping kids

Image

Local correctional officer arrested

Image

Porch pirates back for the holidays: How to avoid theft and keep your packages safe

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Monday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cold. High: 36°

Image

Deming Park Christmas

Image

Illinois man arrested after chase in stolen truck

Image

Cyber Monday Scammers

Image

Southwestern Indiana Conference Basketball kicks off

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans