Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

An evacuation slide fell off a plane and landed in man's yard

Article Image

A Boston resident discovered an evacuation slide from a Delta flight had fallen off the aircraft and landed in his front yard. CNN affiliate WCVB has the details.

Posted: Dec 2, 2019 12:00 PM
Updated: Dec 2, 2019 12:00 PM
Posted By: By Maddie Capron and Justin Lear, CNN

No, it's not a bird or a plane. It's an evacuation slide from a Delta flight.

A large, inflatable slide fell from the sky and into a Massachusetts man's yard Sunday. It came crashing down from a flight traveling from Paris' Charles de Gaulle Airport to Boston's Logan International Airport.

"It's kind of crazy," Wenhan Huang of Milton, Massachusetts, told CNN affiliate WCVB. "Who could know there's something coming from the air and drops into my yard, right? It's pretty heavy. You can't even carry it."

Huang said he was doing yard work, when the slide landed, crushing a few branches on a Japanese maple tree, WCVB reported. He realized it came from a plane when he saw the word "Boeing" on the side.

Huang called the police and the Federal Aviation Administration was sent to get the slide, according to WCVB.

The airline is investigating why the slide would have fallen, Delta told CNN on Monday. No one was injured.

"Our maintenance team is inspecting the aircraft; at this time we do not have any additional information," the airline told CNN in a statement Monday. "The flight landed without incident and taxied to the gate under its own power."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 25°
Robinson
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 22°
Indianapolis
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 25°
Rockville
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 25°
Casey
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 25°
Brazil
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 25°
Marshall
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 25°
Cold and breezy to start the week.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local correctional officer arrested

Image

Porch pirates back for the holidays: How to avoid theft and keep your packages safe

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Monday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cold. High: 36°

Image

Deming Park Christmas

Image

Illinois man arrested after chase in stolen truck

Image

Cyber Monday Scammers

Image

Southwestern Indiana Conference Basketball kicks off

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Indiana State wins first contest at Hulman Center

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans