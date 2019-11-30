Clear

3 children are missing after flash flooding in Arizona

Article Image

Three children are missing after floodwater swept up their vehicle in central Arizona. Another four children and one adult were rescued from the same car.

Posted: Nov 30, 2019 9:50 AM
Updated: Nov 30, 2019 9:50 AM
Posted By: By Hollie Silverman and Chris Boyette, CNN

Three children are missing after floodwater swept up their vehicle Friday in central Arizona.

A car was crossing Tonto Creek, about 60 miles west of the New Mexico border, when it was caught in flooding around 4 p.m. local time, Gila County Undersheriff Mike Johnson said.

Four children and one adult managed to get out of the vehicle and were stranded on an island in the middle of the creek, where they were rescued by a helicopter from the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, Johnson said.

A woman who was in the water also got out, but three children remain unaccounted for, the undersheriff said.

The children and two adults were all in the car together when it was overtaken by floodwater, Johnson told CNN. It's unclear how they know each other and how old they all are.

An Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter joined the search for the children Friday night, along with local authorities and the fire department, Johnson said.

A flood warning was in effect for Gila County until 8:45 p.m. local time, according to the National Weather Service in Phoenix.

"Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall," the weather service said in its flood warning announcement.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 32°
Robinson
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 34°
Indianapolis
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 30°
Rockville
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 32°
Casey
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 32°
Brazil
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 32°
Marshall
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 32°
A Rainy Weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday Morning Forecast Update

Image

WTH Officers collect donations for community center

Image

ISU boasts statewide recognition for social mobility

Image

Be a Santa to a Senior

Image

Cyclists gather for Escape from Black Friday ride

Image

Bowsman Tribute

Image

ISU Preps for Home Opener

Image

Local businesses gearing up for Small Business Saturday

Image

Overnight: Rain. Low: 38°

Image

Family of Parke County teen killed establishes fund to continue legacy

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans