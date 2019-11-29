Clear

Wild snow leopard's vision restored after world-first cataract surgery

Article Image

A wild snow leopard found injured and unable to see has had a cataract removed in what Chinese veterinarians say is a world-first surgical procedure.

Posted: Nov 29, 2019 11:00 AM
Updated: Nov 29, 2019 11:00 AM
Posted By: By Maisy Mok

A wild snow leopard found injured and unable to see has had its vision restored after Chinese veterinarians removed a cataract in what they say is a world-first surgical procedure.

Linghan, a snow leopard believed to be over 11 years old, went under the knife on November 26 in the city of Xining, in the northwestern province of Qinghai. It is the first time a snow leopard has had the procedure, according to Zhang Qi Xin, assistant director of Xining Zoo.

Cataracts cause the lens of the eye to becomes progressively opaque, resulting in blurred vision.

During the procedure, which lasted for about three hours, an intraocular lens was implanted in Linghan's right eye after the cataract was removed.

Linghan's sight is expected to be restored in about a month.

"The experience we've earned from this surgery brings great benefits to our future wild animal rescue missions," Zhang said.

"This is a very important surgery for the leopard," Zhang said. "Even without eyesight, it can still survive in the zoo. However, to the leopard itself, recovering its vision is extremely important for its physical state."

Linghan was "thin, in bad condition and had lost sight in both eyes" when it was found in the wild in the Yushu Tibetan autonomous region of Qinghai.

Snow leopards, which have evolved to live in harsh mountainous terrain, are a vulnerable species, with only up to 6,500 remaining in the wild, according to the Worldwide Fund for Nature.

Xining Zoo is home to 12 of the big cats. According to a statement by the Xining Zoo, posted on the WeChat social media platform, snow leopards are a Class A protected species in China, with about 2,500 left in the country.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 34°
Robinson
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 35°
Indianapolis
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 38°
Rockville
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 34°
Casey
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 33°
Brazil
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 34°
Marshall
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 34°
Rain on the way.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Crime Stoppers: Theft at Academy Sports on October 2nd

Image

Linton-Stockton Middle School students prepare for robotics competition

Image

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Light breeze. High: 44°

Image

Thursday Night Weather

Image

Runners burned off a few calories this Thanksgiving

Image

Blessings box blesses others with food this Thanksgiving

Image

FRIDAY: Cloudy, slightly warmer. High: 46

Image

Church offers free Thanksgiving meals

Image

Bridgeton Country Christmas

Image

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans