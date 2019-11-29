Clear

The longest pedestrian suspension bridge in North America is all lit up for the holidays

Article Image

In Gatlinburg, TN, the longest pedestrian suspension bridge in the US has been transformed into a 680 foot tunnel of Christmas lights overlooking the Smoky Mountains.

Posted: Nov 29, 2019 9:30 AM
Updated: Nov 29, 2019 9:30 AM
Posted By: By Lauren M. Johnson, CNN

Deck the bridge with lights a plenty, fa la la la la, la la la la!

North America's longest pedestrian suspension bridge, in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, is showing its holiday spirit. "Lights over Gatlinburg" at SkyLift Park started on Thursday.

The bridge, which sits 140 feet over the mountain town, has been transformed into a tunnel of multicolored lights and gives visitors a bird's eye view of other seasonal decorations below.

Not a fan of heights? Don't worry -- as long as you are okay with a decently steep gondola ride -- you can still enjoy the holiday cheer from the vantage point of the SkyDeck, complete with a fire pit.

If you do walk the entire 680-foot length of the bridge, be sure to enjoy the glow of the festive decor on the glass center where you can look into the forest below.

The event is happening through January 25.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 37°
Robinson
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 37°
Indianapolis
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 32°
Rockville
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 37°
Casey
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 36°
Brazil
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 37°
Marshall
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 37°
Rain on the way.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Crime Stoppers: Theft at Academy Sports on October 2nd

Image

Linton-Stockton Middle School students prepare for robotics competition

Image

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Light breeze. High: 44°

Image

Thursday Night Weather

Image

Runners burned off a few calories this Thanksgiving

Image

Blessings box blesses others with food this Thanksgiving

Image

FRIDAY: Cloudy, slightly warmer. High: 46

Image

Church offers free Thanksgiving meals

Image

Bridgeton Country Christmas

Image

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans