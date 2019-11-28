Clear

A group of hikers in New Hampshire used a metal detector to find a wedding ring lost on a snowy mountain

Article Image

Bill Giguere didn't have high hopes when he posted on Facebook about losing his wedding ring on a hiking trail in New Hampshire, but two other hikers came to the rescue.

Posted: Nov 28, 2019 4:50 PM
Updated: Nov 28, 2019 4:50 PM
Posted By: By Hollie Silverman, CNN

A group of hikers in New Hampshire made an against-the-odds discovery during their recent trek on a snowy, 4,000-foot mountain.

It all started after Bill Giguere lost his gold wedding band while hiking on a loop trail near Mt. Hancock, according to CNN affiliate WMUR.

He took to Facebook and posted about his loss, asking anyone who was planning to hike the trail to keep an eye out.

Tom Gately saw the post and told WMUR he thought, "There's no way (anyone will find the ring), it's a 10-mile loop trail."

But Gately and another hiker, Brendan Cheever, decided to try anyway. They took along a metal detector and the only clue they had: Giguere thought he may have dropped the ring near the north peak when he was switching his gloves, according to WMUR.

As the two hikers approached the north peak, metal detector in tow, they were shocked at the sound they heard.

"It beeped and he's, like, 'I think I found it,' and everybody's, like, 'What?' and he just started scratching in the snow. There it was!" Cheever told the affiliate.

A few days later, on Tuesday, Cheever and Gately met Giguere in person and returned his wedding band, according to WMUR.

"Good directions from Bill, a little luck, a little fate and it all came together at that spot," Gately said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 36°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 37°
Indianapolis
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 33°
Rockville
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 36°
Casey
Broken Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 36°
Brazil
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 36°
Marshall
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 36°
A Calm, Cloudy Thanksgiving
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Four teens allegedly crashed a stolen car, causing it to roll and catch fire near Seelyville

Image

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, not as windy. High: 41°

Image

Death investigation underway after Dugger fire

Image

Mooresville vs. Terre Haute North

Image

Sullivan vs. South Knox

Image

Barr-Reeve vs. Washington

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Group set to provide free Thanksgiving meals for people in need

Image

Clay County group prepares Thanksgiving baskets for people in need

Image

Wind causes part of Clinton building to collapse

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook