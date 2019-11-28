Clear

A couple surprised their Denny's waitress who walked hours to work with a new car

Article Image

A Galveston, Texas, couple surprised their Denny's waitress after discovering she walks 14 miles daily to and from work. CNN affiliate KTRK reports.

Posted: Nov 28, 2019 3:10 PM
Updated: Nov 28, 2019 3:10 PM
Posted By: By Alaa Elassar, CNN

While it doesn't have much to do with Turkey, a waitress at a Denny's restaurant in Galveston, Texas, has a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving.

Almost every day, Adrianna Edwards walks over four hours to and from work.

"I have bills to pay," Edwards told CNN affiliate KTRK. "I've got to eat. You've got to do what you've got to do."

But her walking days are finally over.

A couple she served at the restaurant on Tuesday bought her a new car -- just hours after they'd met.

Edwards can now start college earlier than she thought.

The couple, who wanted to remain anonymous, were at Denny's for breakfast when they found out that Edwards was walking 14 miles just to get to her job and go back home.

The waitress, who was saving up money to buy a car to free herself from the long trek, gave the woman extra ice cream. But what she got in return was much sweeter.

The Texas couple finished their meal, left the restaurant, and came back with a 2011 Nissan Sentra and handed Edwards the keys. This car will turn what was a five hour walk into a 30 minute commute.

"She teared up, which made me happy that she was so moved by that," the woman who bought Edwards the car told KTRK.

All the couple asked in return for the car was for Edwards to simply pay the good deed forward. And that's exactly what she aims to do.

"I still feel like I'm dreaming. Every two hours, I come look out my window and see if there's still a car there. When I see somebody in need, I'll probably be more likely to help them out (and) to do everything that I can to help them out," Edwards said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 39°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
38° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 38°
Indianapolis
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 37°
Rockville
Few Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 39°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 36°
Brazil
Few Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 39°
Marshall
Few Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 39°
A Calm, Cloudy Thanksgiving
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Four teens allegedly crashed a stolen car, causing it to roll and catch fire near Seelyville

Image

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, not as windy. High: 41°

Image

Death investigation underway after Dugger fire

Image

Mooresville vs. Terre Haute North

Image

Sullivan vs. South Knox

Image

Barr-Reeve vs. Washington

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Group set to provide free Thanksgiving meals for people in need

Image

Clay County group prepares Thanksgiving baskets for people in need

Image

Wind causes part of Clinton building to collapse

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook