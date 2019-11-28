Clear

Flames coach Bill Peters admits to using a racial slur against a player and apologizes

Article Image

Ice hockey coach Bill Peters is apologizing after a former player accused him of using a racial slur against him a decade ago.

Posted: Nov 28, 2019 10:50 AM
Updated: Nov 28, 2019 10:50 AM
Posted By: By Wayne Sterling and Faith Karimi, CNN

Ice hockey coach Bill Peters is apologizing after a former player accused him of using a racial slur against him a decade ago.

Peters coaches the NHL team Calgary Flames in Alberta. The team is investigating him after former player Akim Aliu posted a message on social media saying he directed offensive language toward him.

In a letter addressed to the NHL team's general manager, Brad Treliving, on Wednesday, Peters said he was sorry.

"Although it was an isolated and immediately regrettable incident, I take responsibility for what I said. The statement was made in a moment of frustration and does not reflect my personal values," he wrote.

"I meant no disrespect in what I said, and it was not directed at anyone in particular. But, that doesn't matter; it was hurtful and demeaning. I am truly sorry."

The letter was initially posted by TSN on Twitter.

Aliu, who was born in Nigeria and raised in Canada, said the incident happened when he was with the Rockford IceHogs, an affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks, during the 2008-09 and 2009-10 seasons.

Peters "dropped the N bomb several times towards me in the dressing room in my rookie year because he didn't like my choice of music," he said.

Peters was the team's head coach at the time. Aliu was later traded to the Atlanta Thrashers in June 2010, and is currently a free agent.

Aliu spoke to TSN on Tuesday, telling the network: "What am I going to say? I was 20 years old and a first-year pro. I was too scared to speak up. I beat myself up every day over it."

He said two teammates from Rockford were in the room at the time of the alleged incident. Both independently corroborated Aliu's accusation, according to the report.

Peters' statement confirmed one incident in a dressing room.

"After the incident, I was rightfully challenged about my use of language, and I immediately returned to the dressing room to apologize to the team. I have regretted the incident since it happened, and I now also apologize to anyone negatively affected by my words," he said.

CNN has tried to reach Peters for comment but has not been successful.

Peters joined the Flames as head coach last year after having the same role with the Carolina Hurricanes.

He was not behind the bench Wednesday night when the Flames defeated the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 on the road in overtime.

The NHL has said Peters' action are "repugnant and unacceptable," but declined to comment further until it's had a chance to look into the allegation.

The letter will be reviewed as part of the investigation, Treliving said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 29°
Robinson
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 29°
Indianapolis
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 28°
Rockville
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 29°
Casey
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 26°
Brazil
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 29°
Marshall
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 29°
A Calm, Cloudy Thanksgiving
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Four teens allegedly crashed a stolen car, causing it to roll and catch fire near Seelyville

Image

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, not as windy. High: 41°

Image

Death investigation underway after Dugger fire

Image

Mooresville vs. Terre Haute North

Image

Sullivan vs. South Knox

Image

Barr-Reeve vs. Washington

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Group set to provide free Thanksgiving meals for people in need

Image

Clay County group prepares Thanksgiving baskets for people in need

Image

Wind causes part of Clinton building to collapse

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook