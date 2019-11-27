Clear

Ousted Navy secretary calls Trump's war crimes intervention 'shocking and unprecedented'

Article Image

Former Navy Secretary Richard Spencer penned a Washington Post op-ed critical of President Trump after being ousted when Trump intervened in the case of a Navy SEAL accused of war crimes.

Posted: Nov 27, 2019 9:00 PM
Updated: Nov 27, 2019 9:00 PM
Posted By: By Paul LeBlanc, CNN

Recently ousted Navy Secretary Richard Spencer detailed President Donald Trump's intervention in a war crimes case in a Washington Post op-ed Wednesday, calling the President's actions "shocking and unprecedented."

"It was also a reminder that the president has very little understanding of what it means to be in the military, to fight ethically or to be governed by a uniform set of rules and practices," he wrote.

Spencer's op-ed comes just days after Secretary of Defense Mark Esper "fired" him for going outside his chain of command by proposing a "secret agreement with the White House," according to a senior defense official. Spencer appeared to be seeking a way to resolve a standoff between the Pentagon and the White House over Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher's case.

Gallagher had been convicted of bringing discredit to the armed services after posing next to a dead ISIS fighter's body, which is against regulations. Earlier this month, Trump reversed Gallagher's demotion and later tweeted that he wouldn't let the Navy punish Gallagher in its ongoing review of whether he should be kicked out of the SEALs.

Behind the scenes, Spencer proposed to the White House that Gallagher's review go ahead but offered a secret guarantee that Gallagher would be allowed to keep his status as a Navy SEAL, according to the senior defense official.

Spencer wrote Wednesday, "We must now move on and learn" from Trump's actions and he emphasized the ability of the military to "make the right decision."

"More importantly, Americans need to know that 99.9 percent of our uniformed members always have, always are and always will make the right decision," he said. "Our allies need to know that we remain a force for good, and to please bear with us as we move through this moment in time."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 32°
Robinson
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 30°
Indianapolis
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 29°
Rockville
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 32°
Casey
Broken Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 27°
Brazil
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 32°
Marshall
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 32°
A Calm, Cloudy Thanksgiving
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Fork in the Road: Alabama Bar & Grill

Image

Vincennes mayor swears in new police chief

Image

Shoppers fill the stores for last-minute Thanksgiving shopping

Image

Hey Kevin November 27rg

Image

Make a Difference: Rhonda Bedwell

Image

Local organization sells a cookbook for a good cause

Image

Good Samaritan opening internal medicine residency faculty practice

Image

Law firm to pay for your cab ride home so you can avoid drinking and driving

Image

Terre Haute church delivers nearly 200 Thanksgiving baskets

Image

Police arrest Daviess County man for sex crimes against a minor

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook