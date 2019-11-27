Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Taiwanese-Canadian actor Godfrey Gao dies filming reality TV show

Article Image

Taiwanese-Canadian actor and model Godfrey Gao collapsed while appearing on the Chinese reality TV show "Chase Me." Gao died after being rushed to a hospital.

Posted: Nov 27, 2019 12:00 PM
Updated: Nov 27, 2019 12:00 PM
Posted By: By James Griffiths and Isaac Yee, CNN

Taiwanese-Canadian model and actor Godfrey Gao has died, his agency said Wednesday. He was 35.

Gao collapsed during filming of a Chinese reality TV show in the early hours of Wednesday morning, JetStar Entertainment said in a statement. He was rushed to hospital where he died around three hours later.

"We are shocked and saddened" by the incident, JetStar said, adding that representatives were "always directly by his side, whilst his family is rushing to the scene."

The company thanked "friends in the media and everyone who supported Godfrey" for their thoughts, and asked for his family to be left alone to mourn.

In a statement, the producers of Zhejiang Television show "Chase Me" -- which pits celebrities against regular contestants in a variety of physical challenges -- said Gao, who also went by the name Gao Yixiang, "suddenly fell down to the ground while running, medical staff treated him on the spot, he was then rushed to hospital for treatment."

"We feel extremely distressed and extremely sad," the statement said, adding producers were contacting Gao's family "to properly handle the aftermath."

Born in Taiwan, Gao achieved success in Greater China and beyond. He was the first Asian man to model for fashion brand Louis Vuitton and starred alongside Lena Headey and Lily Collins in the 2013 film "The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones." Gao also appeared in numerous Chinese-language TV shows and the 2019 sci-fi epic "Shanghai Fortress," according to his IMDB page.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 32°
Robinson
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 33°
Indianapolis
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 29°
Rockville
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 32°
Casey
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 31°
Brazil
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 32°
Marshall
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 32°
Very Windy!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Navigating the holiday traffic: Preparing for the worst travel day

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Wednesday: HIGH WIND WARNING & ADVISORY. Wind gusts to near 50 mph possible. Falling temperatures. H

Image

Covington vs. Riverton Parke

Image

Parke Heritage vs. Georgetown

Image

North Vermillion vs. West Vigo

Image

Terre Haute South vs Cloverdale

Image

CASY holds Thanksgiving dinner for Bigs and Littles involved in Big Brother, Big Sister program

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Chick-Fil-A raises money for Hamilton Center program

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook