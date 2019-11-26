Clear

An 88-year-old war veteran rescued a girl from a dog attack. He hit it with a Christmas lawn ornament

Article Image

Leonard Miller of Penny Township, Ohio, saved the day with an unusual tool when a neighbor girl was attacked by a pit bull.

Posted: Nov 26, 2019 8:40 PM
Updated: Nov 26, 2019 8:40 PM
Posted By: By Allen Kim, CNN

A 10-year-old girl from Ohio survived a vicious attack by her family's pitbull thanks to a courageous 88-year-old Korean War veteran.

Leonard Miller was at home in Perry Township when his 13-year-old neighbor came to his front door frantically asking for his help, according to CNN affiliate WOIO. The girl told Miller that her younger sister was being attacked by the family's pitbull, and he quickly sprung into action.

Miller rushed over to help his neighbor, and he found the girl on the floor with the dog biting her upper left arm.

Miller told CNN affiliate WJW that he did not have time to grab his baseball bat, so he picked up a plastic Nutcracker Christmas ornament on his way into the house and used it as a weapon to fend off the dog.

Miller told WOIO that he hit the dog a number of times but it didn't "faze it."

"So, I got it and started to hit it on the back several times, and it released the little girl," Miller told WOIO.

According to WJW, a Stark County spokeswoman said that the family had surrendered the pitbull to the county dog warden on Monday. Neither affiliate named the girl's family, so CNN wasn't able to reach them for comment.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 52°
Robinson
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 53°
Indianapolis
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 50°
Rockville
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 52°
Casey
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 52°
Brazil
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 52°
Marshall
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 52°
Wind & Rain
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

How does Kevin come up with his Winter Weather Forecast?

Image

Indiana State Police set to increase patrols over long Thanksgiving weekend

Image

How does Kevin come up with his Winter Weather Forecast?

Image

Kevin's Winter Weather Forecast

Image

"Whoever's doing this...I wish you would quit"; Vandals damage Oblong Christmas display

Image

Vigo County leaders receive a look at proposed 'Rocksino' under Spectacle ownership

Image

Tuesday Early Forecast

Image

'That's our job to keep them safe,' schools in Paris, Illinois add new pin door locks to classrooms

Image

Hulman Center renovation project stays on schedule and budget

Image

Capital Improvement Board set to buy Clabber Girl parking lot for $275,000 ahead of convention cente

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook