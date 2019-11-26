A fire near Santa Barbara has charred more than 3,000 acres and is 0% contained

Firefighters in California were battling the flames of the Cave Fire as it scorched thousands of acres in the Santa Barbara foothills into the late Monday night hours.

The blaze, stoked by high winds, is still 0% contained, fire officials said.

As it continues to grow, the fire has threatened structures in the area, which includes multimillion-dollar homes and ranchettes. But so far no homes have been burned, Santa Barbara County Fire spokesman Mike Eliason told CNN.

The fire has scorched more than 3,300 acres, Eliason said.

Evacuation warnings and orders were issued Monday night for areas surrounding Highway 154.

One Twitter user posted terrifying footage as they drove through the inferno.

"Please stay safe for anyone living close to the 154 and to the firefighters up there right now," the user said. "Just made it down safely and my eyes still can't believe what's happening."

Monday night, the Orange County Fire Authority sent a strike team of five structure firefighting engines to help battle the flames.

"These units have been sent as an 'immediate need' resource request to assist with structure defense," OCFA said in a tweet .

The office of Gov. Gavin Newsom also said it was monitoring the fire Monday.