Clear

Remains found in Alabama identified as missing Florida girl Taylor Rose Williams

Article Image

The remains of missing 5-year-old Taylor Rose Williams were positively identified, according to T.K. Waters, chief of investigations with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Taylor's cause of death is still under investigation, Waters said.

Posted: Nov 25, 2019 6:50 PM
Updated: Nov 25, 2019 6:50 PM
Posted By: By Amir Vera, CNN

The remains of Taylor Rose Williams, the 5-year-old Florida girl who was reported missing earlier this month, were positively identified Monday, according to T.K. Waters, chief of investigations with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Taylor was reported missing by her mother November 6. Human remains were then found in Demopolis, Alabama, two weeks ago and a DNA analysis Monday showed they belonged to Taylor.

Taylor's cause of death is still under investigation, Waters said. The Amber Alert that was initially called for Taylor by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement was canceled.

Hours after the 5-year-old girl's body was found in Alabama, her mother, Brianna Shontae Williams, was arrested and charged with child neglect and giving false information to investigators.

Authorities said Taylor's mother was not cooperating with authorities.

Williams was charged while being treated at a Florida hospital for an apparent overdose, Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said. She was in serious condition.

An affidavit said Williams -- who worked at the Naval Air Station in Jacksonville -- made false statements to investigators, including that she drove to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, in late October to pick up Taylor from the girl's grandparents' house. But Taylor's grandparents told authorities they had not seen the girl in more than a year.

Williams, 27, also made false statements about her daughter's day care, the affidavit said. Taylor had not attended day care since April, according to the affidavit.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 51°
Robinson
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 43°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 51°
Rockville
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 51°
Casey
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 54°
Brazil
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 51°
Marshall
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 51°
Not Too Cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Gain Bin safety

Image

Hey Kevin 11-25

Image

Bars prepare for 'Drinksgiving' one of the busiest days of the year

Image

Indianapolis Children's Museum unveils top toys for 2019

Image

Work continues on Barr-Reeve school expansion project

Image

CASA holds Thanksgiving basket drawing for its donors

Image

If you missed Monday's Toys for Tots sign-up, you have one more chance to apply for assistance

Image

Eva Kor Experience

Image

One person dead in Sullivan County crash

Image

Mentor Monday: Trentin and Tucker's search for their Bigs

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook