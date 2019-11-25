Clear

More than 1,000 patients may have been exposed to HIV and other viruses after error in sanitizing procedure

Article Image

More than one thousand patients at Goshen Hospital in Indiana may have been exposed to HIV, hepatitis C and hepatitis B after an error in the sanitizing procedure for surgical equipment, according to a press release from Goshen Health.

Posted: Nov 25, 2019 11:10 AM
Updated: Nov 25, 2019 11:10 AM
Posted By: By Evan Simko-Bednarski and Mirna Alsharif, CNN

More than a thousand surgical patients at Goshen Hospital in Indiana may have been exposed to HIV, hepatitis C and hepatitis B after an error in the sanitizing procedure for surgical equipment, according to a press release from Goshen Health.

One step in a multistep cleaning process was missed by a technician, possibly contaminating the surgical equipment, said Liz Fisher, marketing specialist for Goshen Health.

The hospital identified 1,182 surgical patients between April and September of 2019 who may have been impacted, Fisher said.

Those who may have been exposed were sent notification letters and are being offered free testing for the viruses, according to Fisher.

Hepatitis C is a liver infection caused by a blood-borne virus and is usually spread by sharing needles or equipment to inject drugs, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says. Hepatitis B is also a liver infection caused by a blood-borne virus but is spread when bodily fluid is passed from an infected person to someone who is not infected, according to the CDC. HIV -- human immunodeficiency virus -- weakens a person's immunity system by destroying important cells that fight disease and infection.

The hospital maintains that those patients who may have been affected constitute a "small subset," that the risk of exposure is "extremely low," and that the free testing for the viruses is being offered "out of an abundance of caution."

"While our sterile processing and infectious disease experts believe that the potential transmission of blood borne viruses between patients is extremely remote, out of an abundance of caution, we want to verify through lab blood tests that patients have not been harmed," a November 20th health update from the hospital's president and chief medical officer said.

A call center has also been set up for patients to ask questions and schedule testing, the press release states.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 43°
Robinson
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 43°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 41°
Rockville
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 43°
Casey
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 41°
Brazil
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 43°
Marshall
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 43°
Sunny and warmer.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

New inpatient dialysis unit at Signature Healthcare

Image

Sharing your scraps could lead to a scare: Why you should not share food with pets on the holidays

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Monday: Mostly sunny, warmer. High: 56

Image

Free Thanksgiving dinner in West Vigo

Image

Bill to stay on Daylight Saving Time

Image

Teacher remembers former student

Image

Turkey Trot 5K

Image

Church packs hundred of Thanksgiving food baskets

Image

Christmas Magic Festival

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook