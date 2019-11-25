Clear

Nevada Rep. Dina Titus endorses Biden

Article Image

Rep. Dina Titus (D-NV) endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden's presidential bid during an interview with CNN's John Berman, saying she believes Biden is in the "best position" to defeat President Donald Trump in 2020.

Posted: Nov 25, 2019 11:00 AM
Updated: Nov 25, 2019 11:00 AM
Posted By: By Devan Cole, CNN

Nevada Democratic Rep. Dina Titus endorsed Joe Biden's presidential bid Monday during an interview on CNN, saying the former vice president is in the "best position" to defeat President Donald Trump next year.

"I'm excited to be endorsing Joe Biden for president. I've seen him up close, I've worked with him in Congress, I've known him for a long time. He's built a broad coalition here in my district, I think he's the best qualified to be president of all the good Democratic candidates and (in) the best position to beat Donald Trump," Titus told CNN's John Berman on "New Day."

Titus is the first sitting member of Congress from an early voting state to endorse a candidate in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary.

"My district is where most of the Democrats live in Nevada and also is the most ethnically diverse and if you look at the people he's talking to, they look like the face of the United States and they look like the face of Nevada," Titus said. Titus represents Nevada's 1st congressional district, which occupies much of Las Vegas.

The endorsement comes nearly two weeks after Biden earned the endorsement of Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan, who recently dropped out of the 2020 race. Both endorsements could be beneficial for Biden as Ohio and Nevada will be two of the most closely-watched states in next year's election. Trump carried Ohio by 8 percentage points in 2016 and lost Nevada to Hillary Clinton by about 2 percentage points.

Biden has so far received support from a number of other members of Congress, including Democratic Sens. Chris Coons and Tom Carper of Delaware, Bob Casey of Pennsylvania and Doug Jones of Alabama, as well as Democratic Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester of Delaware.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 43°
Robinson
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 43°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 41°
Rockville
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 43°
Casey
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 41°
Brazil
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 43°
Marshall
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 43°
Sunny and warmer.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

New inpatient dialysis unit at Signature Healthcare

Image

Sharing your scraps could lead to a scare: Why you should not share food with pets on the holidays

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Monday: Mostly sunny, warmer. High: 56

Image

Free Thanksgiving dinner in West Vigo

Image

Bill to stay on Daylight Saving Time

Image

Teacher remembers former student

Image

Turkey Trot 5K

Image

Church packs hundred of Thanksgiving food baskets

Image

Christmas Magic Festival

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook