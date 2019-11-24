Clear
BREAKING NEWS Body of missing Greene County man found Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Navy secretary 'fired' for proposing 'secret agreement' with White House in SEAL case, senior defense official says

Article Image

Navy Secretary Richard Spencer has been asked to resign after his "lack of candor" in handling a controversial case involving Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher, according to a statement from the Department of Defense.

Posted: Nov 24, 2019 6:20 PM
Updated: Nov 24, 2019 6:20 PM
Posted By: By Barbara Starr, CNN Pentagon Correspondent

Navy Secretary Richard Spencer was "fired for proposing a secret agreement with the White House" involving the case of Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher, according to a senior defense official.

Gallagher was convicted of bringing discredit to the armed services after posing next to a dead ISIS fighter's body, which is against regulations. He was then demoted in rank -- a decision President Donald Trump a week ago reversed in a move that angered military officials. Military officials then moved ahead with the process to review Gallagher's status in the elite group.

Spencer was proposing a review with a secret guarantee that Gallagher would be allowed to keep his status as a Navy SEAL, the official said. Spencer, the official said, was not fired for failing to carry out Trump's wishes, because the President had not wanted a review at all.

Spencer went around his own chain of command -- namely Defense Secretary Mark Esper -- and straight to the White House, a violation of military policy, the official said.

Esper on Sunday asked for Spencer's resignation after "losing trust" and "confidence in him," according to a statement released by Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman. Spencer's private request to restore Gallagher's rank and allow him to retire with his Trident pin directly contradicted his public position, according to the statement.

"I am deeply troubled by this conduct shown by a senior DOD official," Esper said in the statement. "Unfortunately, as a result I have determined that Secretary Spencer no longer has my confidence to continue in his position. I wish Richard well."

When asked for comment, a spokesman for Spencer directed CNN to the Pentagon's statement.

The Washington Post first reported on Esper asking for Spencer's resignation.

The senior defense official said Esper first learned of Spencer's conversations with the White House on Friday, but that Spencer's proposal was never approved.

When Spencer then spoke over the weekend at the Halifax International Security Forum in Nova Scotia, Canada, Esper felt "his public statements did not match up" with what he had been doing privately, according to the official.

Last week, Trump tweeted that he wouldn't let the Navy punish Gallagher, saying, "The Navy will NOT be taking away Warfighter and Navy Seal Eddie Gallagher's Trident Pin. This case was handled very badly from the beginning. Get back to business!" The Trident Pin, which is worn by Navy SEALs, is awarded following their completion of an intense qualification course and symbolizes membership in the elite military community.

The President's decision not only restored Gallagher's rank but also pardoned two other service members, and in doing so he ignored advice from Esper and other top military officials.

The New York Times reported Saturday that Spencer and Rear Adm. Collin Green, the admiral overseeing the SEALs, threatened to resign over the possible intervention by Trump. Spencer denied later Saturday that either he or Green made any such threat.

Esper decided Gallagher would now keep his status because he "has little confidence that Gallagher would get a fair shake now from the Navy," the official told CNN. Gallagher is now expected to retire from the Navy on November 30.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 41°
Robinson
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 37°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
42° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 35°
Rockville
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 41°
Casey
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 44°
Brazil
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 41°
Marshall
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 41°
Clear and Calm for Tonight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

XC Nationals

Image

Terre Haute South vs Evan Harrison

Image

Terre Haute North vs Danville, IL

Image

Paris vs Champaign Central

Image

Christmas food delivery program fundraiser

Image

Helping families with Thanksgiving baskets

Image

Christmas tree season opener

Image

Christmas Craft Walk

Image

Holiday Market and Expo

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook