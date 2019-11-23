Clear

A church built a massive baby Jesus statue that sure looks a lot like Phil Collins

Article Image

A church in Zacatecas, Mexico commissioned a 22-foot statue of the baby Jesus. But internet users insist the statue has more than one celebrity doppelganger.

Posted: Nov 23, 2019 3:30 PM
Updated: Nov 23, 2019 3:30 PM
Posted By: By Scottie Andrew, CNN

A church in Zacatecas, Mexico, commissioned what it calls the largest statue of baby Jesus in the world. But the internet is hung up on how eerily similar it looks to a certain '80s frontman.

No, this towering, nearly 22-foot statue of the Son of God that presides over the Parish of the Epiphany of the Lord was not modeled after Phil Collins. Insert Genesis/Book of Genesis pun here.

Rev. Humberto Rodriguez told CNN he didn't set out to create the largest-ever sculpture of the Son of God.

"It is an unprecedented work," he said.

He also probably did not plan for the statue to so closely resemble the songwriter behind the Oscar-winning "Tarzan" soundtrack when he still had hair.

The statue took a full year to create and traveled from the State of Mexico to its current home in the church, causing a commotion among passing motorists as its pupil-less eyes peered unblinking into theirs.

The statue's piercing blue irises also call to mind one Nicolas Cage if his face were a bit rounder (it's the long, narrow nose, right?).

According to the Bible, Jesus was born in Bethlehem, not London as Collins was several centuries later. And unlike the Son of God, Collins has never made wine from water, much less lead an entire religion.

But is this better or worse than the botched restoration of a centuries-old Jesus?

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 29°
Robinson
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 32°
Indianapolis
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 26°
Rockville
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 29°
Casey
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 31°
Brazil
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 29°
Marshall
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 29°
Chance of Rain/Snow Mix
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Chris Agbo

Image

Smash of the Year

Image

Bloomfield girls

Image

Northview girls

Image

Washington Girls

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

Emergency crews find victim's body in Waveland grain bin

Image

18 children find a forever home on National Adoption Day

Image

Cookies and Canvas fundraiser set to benefit YMCA pool

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook

Image

Halloween Events in the Wabash Valley