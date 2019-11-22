Clear

13-year-old arrested for allegedly threatening school shooting in Los Angeles

Article Image

Authorities arrested a 13-year-old boy and seized an assault-style rifle in connection with a reported threat at Ánimo Mae Jemison Charter Middle School, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Posted: Nov 22, 2019 8:10 PM
Updated: Nov 22, 2019 8:10 PM
Posted By: By Ralph Ellis, Sarah Moon and Cheri Mossburg, CNN

Authorities arrested a 13-year-old boy and seized an assault-style rifle in connection with a reported threat at a middle school, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said Friday.

Students at Ánimo Mae Jemison Charter Middle School told teachers and administrators on Thursday they heard the boy, a student at the school, threatening to shoot students and staff members, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said at a news conference.

Deputies interviewed students and identified a suspect. During a search of the suspect's home, deputies seized an AR-15 assault-type rifle, about 100 rounds of ammunition, a hand-drawn map of the school and a list of names of students and staff members, said Sgt. Robert Dean.

"He did have a list of names and at this point we're trying to determine what that list was for," Dean said.

The firearm that was found is unregistered, but does have a serial number, Villanueva said.

The boy was charged with criminal threats and other charges may be filed, Villanueva said.

According to the school's website, Ánimo Mae Jemison Charter Middle School is "a college preparatory charter school serving a diverse population in the Watts and Compton community in South Los Angeles."

The school issued a news release that said in part, "Our students did everything right by raising concerns with adults. We are in close contact with law enforcement and have been informed that there is no longer a safety concern. We are deeply thankful for the partnership and quick response from law enforcement around this incident."

Threat at Palmdale high school

A series of threats have been reported at Los Angeles County schools since the November 14 shooting at Saugus High School, where a student fatally shot two students before killing himself.

A threat at Pete Knight High School in Palmdale resulted in the arrest of a juvenile, according to the sheriff's department.

Deputies talked to an informant Thursday who said a fight that occurred on the school's campus earlier that day, according to a sheriff's department statement.

After the fight, one of the students made threats on social media and posted photographs of a person holding a firearm, the statement said.

Deputies conducted an interview with a male juvenile who admitted to posting the photos, writing threatening quotes and posting additional threats online, the statement said. He was arrested for criminal threats by deputies, the statement said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 32°
Robinson
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 28°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 27°
Rockville
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 32°
Casey
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 33°
Brazil
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 32°
Marshall
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 32°
Clouds Moving In
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

18 children find a forever home on National Adoption Day

Image

Cookies and Canvas fundraiser set to benefit YMCA pool

Image

Local organization gives free Thanksgiving food to people in need

Image

Cookies and Canvas fundraiser set to benefit YMCA pool

Image

Football game could score you a free appliance/mattress

Image

ISU staff and community members hold retirement celebration for Joe Newport

Image

Friday Early Forecast

Image

'The largest mental health facilities we have in the country are jails...' Recovery program turns 20

Image

Community comes together to host Thanksgiving for those in need of a meal

Image

Orange Friday gives back to area families in need

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook

Image

Halloween Events in the Wabash Valley