Hospital dresses newborns as Elsa, Anna and Olaf to get ready for Disney's 'Frozen 2'

Article Image

To mark the release of Disney's "Frozen 2," a Kansas hospital dressed newborns up as the animated film's main characters Olaf, Anna and Elsa.

Posted: Nov 22, 2019 5:20 PM
Updated: Nov 22, 2019 5:20 PM
Posted By: By David Williams, CNN

The newborn babies at a Kansas hospital are ready for "Frozen 2," even if they're a little bit young for a trip to the movie theater.

The staff at Saint Luke's South Hospital in Overland Park, Kansas, dressed up the little ones -- who were only a day or two old -- earlier this week as characters from the beloved Disney stories.

"We wanted to do something really fun and memorable for our regular maternity families," hospital spokeswoman Laurel Gifford told CNN. "The opening of "Frozen 2," which so many people were so excited about, felt like a great opportunity to do something creative and unique,"

They aren't related, but the girls could pass for the animated sisters Elsa and Anna in their hand-crocheted dresses.

The outfits had hats with long braids and little booties that the girls kicked off in a video the hospital posted on social media.

Nurses swaddled the boy up in an Olaf the snowman costume. He seemed pretty happy with the choice and slept contently in the video.

The hospital also has events for babies in the neonatal intensive care unit and their families and will dress them up for Christmas, Halloween, Valentine's Day and other holidays.

All three babies have gone home with their families and are doing great, the hospital said.

"Our moms were so thrilled and happy to participate," Gifford said. "And they absolutely loved the costumes."

The hospital gave the outfits to the three families, so the babies won't have to let it go.

