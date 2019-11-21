Clear

Qatar 2022: Professor defends stadium cooling method

Article Image

The Al Janoub Stadium one of the first stadiums completed for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup. The 40,000-seat Al Janoub features new air-cooling technology to combat Qatar's notorious temperatures.

Posted: Nov 21, 2019 7:30 AM
Updated: Nov 21, 2019 7:30 AM
Posted By: By Daniel Gallan & Amanda Davies, CNN

Like a glistening pearl on a sandy ocean floor, the Al Janoub Stadium stands out from the desert landscape of Al Wakrah in Qatar.

It is one of the first of eight stadiums completed for the 2022 World Cup in the small Gulf State and is equipped to deal with the unique challenges facing this edition of football's showpiece.

Temperatures in Qatar can reach around 43 degrees Celsius (109 Fahrenheit) in June when World Cups have traditionally taken place. With this in mind, the tournament will instead kick off 21 November and conclude 18 December.

But winter in Qatar is a relative term with the mercury rising to as high as 30 degrees. To combat the heat, stadiums will be equipped with high-tech cooling systems which in turn raises concerns over the environmental impact of such an undertaking. How will the stadiums keep fans and players cool while avoiding flames from eco-conscious critics?

READ: Qatar World Cup coverage has been unfair, says 2022 chief executive

READ: Migrant workers being put at risk, says Human Rights Watch

"You can see the big volume of this stadium, we don't even cool one tenth of that big volume," Saud Abdul Ghani, a professor at the College of Engineering at Qatar University, who has led the project since 2009, told CNN's Amanda Davies inside the Al Janoub Stadium. "We only cool about two meters where the (fans) are and about three meters where the people play."

"The rest (of the energy used) is whatever was there. So what we do is we pull the air from the space (surrounding and inside the stadium), cool it and reissue it again, cool it and reissue it again. This technology is called recirculation."

Staying cool despite heat from critics

This technology has been used in a variety of areas from fishing to farming and is considered one of the more ecologically friendly means of cooling air. It minimizes water waste and uses existing hot air to power the process.

It's not just the air temperature that has made FIFA, world football's governing body, and the local organizing committee hot under the collar. Eyebrows were raised when Qatar was controversially awarded the World Cup in 2010 amid allegations of bribery and corruption.

Visit our football page for more news and videos

There have also been allegations of human rights violations against workers with concerns raised over possible mistreatment of traveling LGBTQI+ fans in the majority Muslim country.

READ: Qatar denies running secret 'black operation' to secure 2022 World Cup

READ: Dutch football match halted after 'Black Pete' chants

"Was Qatar treated unfairly? Yes, in my opinion, very much so," Nasser Al Khater, chief executive of the World Cup organizing committee, told CNN. "I believe that Qatar has been judged by the court of perception very early on."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 44°
Robinson
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 45°
Indianapolis
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 39°
Rockville
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 44°
Casey
Broken Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 42°
Brazil
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 44°
Marshall
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 44°
Windy and rainy.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Occasional showers, windy and warmer. High: 58°

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Terre Haute Redevelopment approves funding to fix State Road 46 retention pond erosion

Image

Linton's mayor makes a trip to Japan

Image

Auto-repair shops are seeing an increase in deer vs. car accidents

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

Marshall Basketball

Image

Woman claim abuse during and after her time at Vigo County orphanage

Image

reTHink Inc. receives $14,000 donation to help the city go green

Image

WVCF holds job fair for offenders

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook