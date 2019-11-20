Clear

More than 140 ancient geoglyphs were found carved in the sands of Peru

Article Image

Researchers from Yamagata University in Japan discovered new geoglyphs in Peru that could be more than 2,300 years old.

Posted: Nov 20, 2019 4:20 PM
Updated: Nov 20, 2019 4:20 PM
Posted By: By Lauren M. Johnson, CNN

Scientists discovered more than 140 ancient designs that were carved in the earth by an ancient people, and they're hoping they might hold clues to the ways they lived, thousands of years in the past.

Researchers from Yamagata University, in Yamagata, Japan, discovered the ancient pictures, which are known as geoglyphs, or Nazca Lines. They were carved out of the sand on a Peruvian coastal plain and resemble living things and other objects.

The figures were created by removing the black stones that cover the land, exposing the white sand, the scientists said, and are categorized into two main types based on how they were likely produced. The larger Type A geoglyphs were made by removing stones to form lines, while Type B, the smaller ones, were created by removing stones to make solid-colored surfaces.

The area was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1994. At the time, just 30 geoglyphs had been identified.

Led by Professor Masato Sakai, the team used fieldwork and high-resolution 3D data to find the new images, which are thought to date back to at least 100 BC to AD 300, according to a news release.

The team also worked with IBM Japan between 2018 and 2019 to find its first geoglyph through artificial intelligence at this location. Sakai and other researchers at Yamagata University have been studying the lines since 2004, and are working to bring awareness to their existence to preserve them for future generations.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 41°
Robinson
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 46°
Indianapolis
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 40°
Rockville
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 41°
Casey
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 51°
Brazil
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 41°
Marshall
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 41°
Warmer afternoon.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Country Christmas Bridgeton Indiana

Image

Wednesday: Patchy fog, mostly sunny. High: 52

Image

Vermillion County still working on their jail project

Image

Students head back to West Vigo Elementary after discovering mold: How mold impacts your health

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Wednesday: Patchy fog, mostly sunny. High: 52

Image

Parke Heritage

Image

Northview

Image

West Vigo

Image

Paris Basketball

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook