Clear

Homeless dad approaches police officers at bus depot and gets more than he asked for

Article Image

Several Miami-Dade police officers reached into their own pockets to help the family. And they didn't stop there. CNN's Nick Valencia reports.

Posted: Nov 20, 2019 1:20 PM
Updated: Nov 20, 2019 1:20 PM
Posted By: By Meridith Edwards and Nick Valencia, CNN

It's not an uncommon sight: a man down on his luck asking for help at a city bus depot. People might avoid him or give him some spare change. Either way, he's often treated with suspicion.

Recently, a homeless man approached several Miami-Dade police officers who routinely patrol a travel hub near the city's airport -- and the situation played out much differently.

He told the officers that he and his wife and four children had recently moved from Michigan in the hopes of him finding a job as a cook, but the family had been kicked out of a relative's home. With nowhere to go, the family of six headed to the bus depot with all of their belongings in plastic garbage bags.

"I saw his wife holding a 2-month-old, I saw the other kids and just immediately thought to myself, 'Wow, we have to help them,'" Officer Jose DeLeon recalled.

So DeLeon and fellow officers Roberto Azcuy, Isabel Soto, Dayane Wilhelm and Scott McBath -- all moms and dads, themselves -- reached into their pockets and came up with nearly $200 to help the family.

Being a new mother herself, Wilhelm couldn't fathom a newborn sleeping in the bus station.

"I had just taken out money that morning and ... I just, I gave it up," Wilhelm said through tears.

But the officers didn't stop there. After giving the family the money from their pockets, they made some calls and found a local shelter with room for the family of six. The police officers even drove them there.

"It took three units to carry everybody and their belongings," McBath recalled.

The man and his wife were extremely grateful and expressed their gratitude, the officers said. The family eventually made it back to Michigan with the money from the officers and assistance from the shelter.

The officers, who regularly patrol the Miami-Dade International airport and have a combined 80 years of law enforcement experience, said they see themselves as city ambassadors as well as cops.

"I don't think (any) of us here consider ourselves heroes," Azcuy said. "We're doing our job. At the end of the day, that's what we signed up for. That's what we swore to do right in our community."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 44°
Robinson
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 50°
Indianapolis
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 43°
Rockville
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 44°
Casey
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 38°
Brazil
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 44°
Marshall
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 44°
Warmer afternoon.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday: Patchy fog, mostly sunny. High: 52

Image

Vermillion County still working on their jail project

Image

Students head back to West Vigo Elementary after discovering mold: How mold impacts your health

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Wednesday: Patchy fog, mostly sunny. High: 52

Image

Parke Heritage

Image

Northview

Image

West Vigo

Image

Paris Basketball

Image

THN Girls

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook