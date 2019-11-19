Clear
BREAKING NEWS LIVE STREAM: House kicks off second week of open hearings in impeachment probe Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Georgia teenager arrested in alleged plot to attack a black church

Article Image

A white 16-year-old girl was arrested after school officials and authorities discovered a plan to attack Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church, a predominately black church, in Gainesville, Georgia, Police Chief Jay Parrish said.

Posted: Nov 19, 2019 6:20 PM
Updated: Nov 19, 2019 6:20 PM
Posted By: By Nick Valencia, Darran Simon and Pamela Kirkland, CNN

A 16-year-old white high school student is in custody after her plan to attack an historically black church in Gainesville, Georgia, with knives was foiled, police said Tuesday.

The Gainesville High School student had been planning the attack at Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church for several weeks, police said.

She took significant steps, including researching black churches online and visiting Bethel AME once this this month, police Chief Jay Parrish said. No one was at the church at the time, he said.

A student overheard the teenager talking about the alleged threat on Friday and alerted a school administrator, who in turn notified a school resource officer, Parrish said.

The teenager was taken into custody. She faces a charge of criminal attempt to commit murder, police said.

"I have no doubt that we thwarted an attack that would've been ugly," Parrish said.

The teenager targeted Bethel AME because of its African American parishioners and small congregation, the police chief said.

"I do know that she did a lot of internet research on what she wanted to do," Parrish said. "I think she wanted notoriety and in that she looked up African American churches."

He said that even though there are several black churches in Gainesville, "somehow it landed her on this one and that became the target."

Police notified Bethel AME's pastor after learning of the alleged plot.

The chief said it was "divine intervention" that no one was at the church when the teenager visited. He believes she had the knives with her.

Police believe the girl acted alone. No other churches are at risk, Parrish said.

School Superintendent Jeremy Williams said: "A single act by a student does not represent the views and beliefs of Gainesville City School System."

"As a school system that celebrates our diversity, we are beyond stunned with the recent development. However, we are extremely proud of our students notifying school administration of a possible off-campus threat," he said.

The teenager's plans were very detailed, the chief said.

"I'm highly alarmed that someone would feel that way and that would take these significant steps to attack an innocent person, a godly person, at a church, one of the most sacred things our society has left," Parrish said.

Parrish, a Gainesville native, said the alleged plot is "the opposite of who we are."

"I've been in this community my whole life and this is not a representation of us," he said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 37°
Robinson
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 37°
Indianapolis
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 39°
Rockville
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 37°
Casey
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 34°
Brazil
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 37°
Marshall
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 37°
Rain Possible Early
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday: Rain early, mostly cloudy. High: 45

Image

Pulmonary health rehab at Westminster Village

Image

Surviving Glenn Home continues

Image

Surviving Glenn Home continues

Image

Health department launches teen anti-vaping media campaign

Image

How will Federal Executions impact those living in Terre Haute

Image

Vincennes Parks and Recreation Department looking for your input

Image

Three local banks donated $3,000 dollars to CODA

Image

The Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign is underway

Image

Operation Christmas Child began Monday

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook